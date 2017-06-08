Kevin Durant rises to occasion, puts Golden State Warriors one win from perfect postseason

“We know what’s at stake,” said Thompson.

Throughout this series the Warriors have stuck with a basic formula: Spread the floor, put the ball in the hands of two players who own a combined three MVPs, and let two others, both All-Stars, do what they do best. As stated many times before, most emphatically by LeBron, a great team that won more games than anybody over the last three years brought Durant to the Finals. It’s really that simple.

The Warriors won a record 73 games two seasons ago and are now on the verge of winning 16 straight in the playoffs, which would also be a record. Not only are they beating up everyone, they’re showing some mercy by doing it quickly and cleanly.

And just think: If Draymond Green didn’t run his foot and his mouth last summer, the Warriors might be staring at three straight titles right now.

Not that they’re fretting about it too much at the moment -- and why should they? Returning and winning is the best revenge, and doing so this dominant only sweetens the task.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Durant, smelling blood.

Perhaps it was preordained once Durant signed up for duty last July. What was suspected then is being realized now. He outscored LeBron 14-7 in the fourth quarter mainly because Durant didn’t have to labor throughout the game as much as LeBron. Durant paced himself and let others score, LeBron exhausted himself out of necessity. Durant took and made a cold-blooded shot in the final minutes, whereas LeBron had the ball poked away by Iguodala in the final few seconds.

“I [saw] him get ready to pull up… when KD shoots, he falls forward and the last thing I wanted to do was foul a jump shooter,” explained LeBron on that shot. “So I just stood there, hands high, contested, and he made it.”

Last summer when the Warriors were losing their grip on the series after a 3-1 lead, they didn’t have anyone like that. Sure, they had Curry and Thompson, but both struggled. And they had Harrison Barnes and he made five shots in the final three games. This time they have someone who can step in, and step up, should Curry and/or Thompson turn chilly, or turn the Warriors into a three-headed monster when they’re not. How can the Cavs deal with that?

“He took over,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “You can tell he knows this is his moment. He’s been an amazing player in this league a long time, and he senses this is his time, his moment, his team… I think he’s having the time of his life out there.”

The only close contest in this series is Durant and Curry over who gets the MVP. From a sentimental standpoint, Durant has dibs if only because he left OKC for this. But Curry has played the best ball of his postseason life — remember two years ago in Cleveland he dealt with questions about Matthew Dellavedova? — and once again was a handful for Cleveland.

Aside from his points and rebounding, his swipe of LeBron — a clean pick out of nowhere while running downcourt, which stunned LeBron — showed what he’s capable of doing defensively.

Really, though, the Warriors are whole, plugging passing lanes, attacking the glass, scoring from point-blank and from deep, and the Cavs haven’t found answers for this.

All the Cavs can do is play LeBron and Kyrie 40-plus minutes — this after LeBron averaged 37.8 during the season — and hope they aren’t gassed near the end, which Kerr believed they were Wednesday.

“Fatigue was an issue because the game was so hard fought,” Kerr said. “I thought LeBron and Kyrie played the whole second half, or maybe they got a few seconds’ rest, and that’s a hard thing to do.

“That’s what I think makes our team who we are. We’ve got guys who can make some plays and take some pressure off each other. That was a factor down the stretch. KD looked fresh, Klay was all over Kyrie. I just felt like we stayed with it.”

There is the sense that we’re seeing something special, something that was all but promised when a great player joined a great team. There’s little, or maybe nothing, the Cavs can do to prevent what appears to be the inevitable.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” said Durant. “It’s not over so I don’t want to relax and feel like it’s over. I’m just trying to enjoy this moment and not look too much in the future or the past, just stay in the present and keep pushing. Then I’ll probably sit back and reflect on everything once the season’s over.”

Yes, it’s only proper for Durant and the Warriors to wait until it’s official. The rest of us, however, are free to triple-jump right now to a conclusion. It seems like a safe leap this time, no?



