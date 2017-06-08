2017 NBA Finals
Game 3: 24 Second Thoughts

Jun 8, 2017 12:39 AM ET

0:21

Kevin Durant hits the critical three late to help the Warriors get a Game 3 victory.

CLEVELAND -- Twenty-four thoughts from Game 3 of the Finals in which the Golden State Warriors scored the final 11 points of the game to stun the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 and take a 3-0 series lead.

24 — All it takes is one game to change everything about this series. The Cavaliers defend #TheLand and we’ve got an entirely different series later on tonight.

 

 

23 — Show up and show out!

 

 

22  — Chuck and the Nature Boy in the house together … Woo!

 

Chuck getting his Ric Flair on with the legend himself! 😂 #NBAFinals

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

 

21 — Pressure? Not on KD.

 

 

 

20 — LeBron took what should have been a knockout blow (he didn’t see coming) from Tristan Thompson. But he was fine.

 

 

19 — Klay-Fuego … 16 points (4-of-5 from deep) and counting with 3:49 to play in the first quarter!

 

 

18 — LeBron’s on a mission. No doubt about it.

 

 

But so are these Warriors. Shooting the cover off the ball.

 

 

Not sure what you do to stop them … or if there is anything you can do?

 

 

 

17 — Shake? Shaq … uh, pound … or not!

 

 

16 — Dubs still applying the pressure. Cavaliers have slowed down considerably. First half crunch time … 

 

 

… and did I mention that things are getting a little chippy in the building?

 

 

15 — This is what we waited all year for, these two teams locked in and battling. Loving this competition. We’re going to find out whose will is greater before we leave the Q tonight.

 

 

 

 

14 — This game is headed for a dramatic finish. I can feel it. Kyrie looks like he’s ready to go there. LeBron’s been there. Steph and KD, too. Klay as well?

 

 

13 — They are baaaaaaaaaaccckkkkkkkkkk!!!!!!!

 

 

12 — Show him the love …

 

 

 

11 — Draymond’s been a ghost since that technical foul just before halftime. Foul trouble has snatched him out of the Warriors’ plans this half. Curious to see if he can find a way to make an impact with just one more foul to work with and 8:33 left.

 

 

10 — Another MJ playoff milestone passed.

 

 

9 — And someone had the nerve to ask this man if he was tired. Really? 

 

 

8 — Kyrie could teach a masterclass on trick shots. He’s an absolute artist.

 

 

 

7 — We’ve all been asking for one of these and that’s exactly what’s being delivered tonight. Great back and forth. Game 3s are no joke!

 

 

 

 

6 — JR with the huge 3 off of a sweet feed from LeBron. 113-107 Cavs with time winding down. We might have a series after all …

 

 

5 — They went to that special place last year. No reason to believe they didn’t have it in them again. But they have to finish. Do they have enough in the tank to finish … ?

 

 

4 — KD for 3 and the lead (pull up 3 in LeBrons, on the road) … 114-113. WOW! This is KD’s series now for sure. Lights out.

 

 

3 — Just gonna leave this right here …

 

 

 

2 — Fans walking out of the Q in shock. Did they really witness this? 

 

 

 

 

1 — You had to know this was coming …

 

 

Get ready for yet another round of this discussion. But KD with the dagger is all I want to talk about in the morning!

 

 

R.I.H Todd Harris and prayers up for the family of NBA executive Todd Harris.

