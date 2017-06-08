'Cavs in 7' tweeted from J.R. Smith's Twitter account, says he was hacked

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is never one to shy away from a three-point shot. He is also not shying away from his faith in his squad.

Moments after a heart-breaking loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Warriors scored the final 11 points of a 118-113 Warriors' win, Smith tweeted his team will defend its title.

Smith later removed the tweet from his account, claiming he was hacked.