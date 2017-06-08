'Cavs in 7' tweeted from J.R. Smith's Twitter account, says he was hacked

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is never one to shy away from a three-point shot. He is also not shying away from his faith in his squad.
Moments after a heart-breaking loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Warriors scored the final 11 points of a 118-113 Warriors' win, Smith tweeted his team will defend its title.
Smith later removed the tweet from his account, claiming he was hacked.
J.R. Smith's inspirational "Cavs in 7" postgame tweet? He told me he was hacked. "I'm smarter than that." https://t.co/5jPparTS1J— Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) June 8, 2017