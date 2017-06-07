Veterans on Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors change ways as NBA does, too

“There was talk that they were going to maybe experiment with taking away the 3-pointer in the D-League -- that was when the D-League was young, too,” said Korver. “I remember doing a TV show about whether the 3-point shot was ruining the game. A bunch of people at that time were saying that it was.”

But the trend of his early career would not be reversed. Instead it would continue to grow exponentially as Korver led the NBA in 3-point accuracy four times (he converted 53.6 percent in 2009-10 with the Utah Jazz) and reached the 2015 All-Star Game with Atlanta. The long-shot player -- barely drafted, with little-to-no expectations -- had been redeemed by the NBA’s longest shot.

“I think all the years of shooting -- of doing the same thing every day -- has influenced who I am right now as a person as well,” Korver said. “That is what shooting is. There is no secret sauce, man. You’ve got to find mechanics that you can make the same every time, and you’ve got to do it over and over again, and you can’t just shoot for rhythm. You’ve got to understand what you are doing. You have to focus on those details every day.”

Barrage of 3-pointers have slow beginning

Even so, it was hard to not be in awe of the bigger picture that had developed around him. In Korver’s breakout 2004-05 season, he had tied with the Phoenix Suns’ Quentin Richardson to lead the NBA with 226 3-pointers. Never could Korver have imagined 12 years ago that Curry would sink 402 last season. This season, Curry settled for a more reasonable 324 3-pointers while sharing the ball with Durant (who made 117) and Klay Thompson (268).

“Crazy, crazy numbers,” said Korver. “It completely changes the way you have to guard a team when you have someone who can handle the ball like Steph can, and create off the dribble. And then to have to guard him out that far away from the basket. And then you add other weapons around him.”

3:11 Play How will the Cavs counteract the Warriors in Game 3?

Korver was not fooling himself into believing that the deep-shooting Warriors were an exception to the rule. “The game is just going to keep going in that direction,” he said.

The irony, for someone who had helped launch this new wave, was that Korver was now struggling to keep up. While Durant and Curry were shooting Golden State out to an impressive 2-0 Finals lead, Korver was going 1 for 6 from his favored distance. As much as he was disappointed and frustrated by recent performances, he had not lost faith in his well-earned ability to make the next shot.

“You’re always trying to get better,” he said. “You’re always tinkering. You’re always learning new things.”

All the same, what he was seeing from the 3-point line in this series was new. Even for him.

Jefferson learns new scoring path

The speed and athleticism of the Warriors had been a steady topic of concern for the Cavaliers as they tried to dream up responses of their own in recent days.

But Richard Jefferson, their 36-year-old backup small forward, insisted that it was nothing he hadn’t experienced before. He had, after all, begun his career in 2001-02 with the New Jersey Nets and point guard Jason Kidd, who pushed the ball through traffic like a skier slaloming between the gates.

Driving dunks comprised much of Richard Jefferson's game in his younger NBA days.

“I don’t think anybody was faster than that team,” said Jefferson with a smile. “In my humble opinion.”

The difference between now and then was that these Warriors had been assaulting Cleveland with 3-pointers in transition. At the dawning of the new millennium, Jefferson and his Nets had been focused on the surer 2 points around the basket.

“We ran for layups,” Jefferson said of his old Nets teams. “And we didn’t really have guys that could shoot the ball. This is different, because now you have guys running for 3s, so the lanes are a lot more open. When you had J-Kidd going downhill and you had me and Kenyon (Martin) or Vince (Carter) trying to get dunks, that was really, really tough and it put a lot of pressure on the defense.”

In those days, Jefferson’s Nets never averaged more than 97.6 ppg in any of their seven regular season games together. These Warriors generated 115.9 ppg during the season -- and were now averaging 122.5 ppg in the two games of the NBA Finals. The old Nets used to convert as many as 7.4 3-pointers per game. Tthe new-generation Warriors were doubling that number so far against the Cavaliers.

3:09 Play Richard Jefferson has become a key veteran voice on the Cavaliers.

Golden State’s speed of attack and wealth of talent from the arc has been a revelation for LeBron’s Cavaliers, who themselves generated 13 3-pointers per game during the regular season -- 1 more than the Warriors. “He works on it a lot every day,” Korver said of James’ attention to 3-point shooting. “Just in our conversations, he knows that it’s taking his game to the next level. I think as his career progresses and he gets a little older, it’s all there for him to continue to be a great shooter.”

When you’re two home games away from being swept, however, the only future that matters is the 48 minutes to come. For Jefferson, the problem confronting him in Game 3 was to provide defense off the bench against Durant, who was several inches taller and eight years younger.

“I’m not as quick, I’m not as agile,” said Jefferson in comparison to his younger self. “I can’t make up for mistakes. I can’t let a guy go by me and then go get a block. I don’t have that extra burst to go get that steal when you wouldn’t see it, or if I don’t box out to still be able to go get that rebound. So from that sense you have to be smarter. You have to make sure that you are on the body, that it’s not a jumping contest.

“I believe that I’m a smarter defender. I wouldn’t say that I’m a better defender than when I was young.”