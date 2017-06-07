NBA Finals Game 3 preview with Matt Bonner

Two-time NBA champion Matt Bonner joins Lang Whitaker and me to help us preview Game 3 of The Finals in Cleveland tonight (9 ET, ABC). We talk about what it's like to go against LeBron in The Finals, how The Finals differ from the rest of the playoffs, sandwiches, and much more.

