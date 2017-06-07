The Finals Stat: Game 3 -- Cavs come up empty down the stretch

At that point, the Cavs had just one timeout left, perhaps because they burned an extra one to get James and Irving some rest in the fourth. Irving played the entire second half and James rested for just 34 seconds near the end of the third period.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue chose to save the timeout and Irving chose to isolate on Klay Thompson. Not only did he not leave enough time on the clock for a 2-for-1, but he came up well short on a tough step-back 3-pointer from the left wing that made him 0-for-7 from beyond the arc. Irving has attempted at least seven threes 114 times in his career (regular season or playoffs) and this was the second time in those 114 games that he didn't make any of them.

The Cavs followed up that ugly possession with another mental mistake, allowing 12 seconds to elapse before fouling Durant. After he made both and the Cavs used their final timeout, Andre Iguodala got his hands on James' attempt to tie from the corner and James touched the ball out of bounds.

After a couple of Curry free throws, Love missed a three to drop the Cavs to 12-for-44 (27 percent) from 3-point range and 17-for-56 (30 percent) from outside the paint for the game.

It was the best game we've seen in a long time. And down the stretch, one team executed and the other did not. Credit what has been the best defense in these playoffs, but Cleveland's mistakes stand out more than Golden State's execution on that end of the floor.