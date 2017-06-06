Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green keeping emotions in check, staying focused on task at hand

CLEVELAND — Napoleon once said history is a set of lies agreed upon.

So exactly who is fibbing when Magic Johnson claims that his Showtime Lakers would have swept the Warriors and Draymond Green just laughs?

• Complete coverage of The Finals

That’s the beauty of comparing teams from across decades — there are no right and wrong answers, only opinions born out of clouds of memory mixed with contemporary prejudice.

“That’s my thoughts,” Green said when he finished chuckling at the statement from the Lakers' Hall of Fame legend.

9:17 Play Draymond Green joins GameTime crew after Warriors' Game 1 victory

“First off, the game is completely different than it was back then. Nowadays, if you can't shoot a three, you're a liability on the floor. That wasn't the case back then. So I never understand when people try to compare eras and say, oh, this team could have beat this team or they couldn't have beat that team or this player is better than that player.

“It doesn't make sense to me because you're kind of talking two different games, for real. So I never really understand that, nor do I get off into it. They were great in their time, we're great in our time and respect that.

“You know, I think we would say we would have ran them out of the gym. But is that true? I don't know. We'll never know.”

Just like we’ll never know for sure if the Cavaliers would have made their historic climb out of the 3-1 hole in last year’s Finals if Green hadn’t reached out for a punch on LeBron James’ lower regions in the dying minutes of Game 4. But it’s the way most reasonable folks would have bet.

The immediate effect of the thoughtless action was the lightning rod forward getting suspended for Game 5, which gave the Cavs the crack of daylight they needed to gain confidence for a run to their own place in history.