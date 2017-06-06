Tyronn Lue says J.R. Smith will start in Game 3 of The Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing a 2-0 series deficit to the Golden State Warriors in The Finals. After the Cavs' loss in Game 2, a report circulated that coach Tyronn Lue would perhaps consider Iman Shumpert as his starting shooting guard in Game 3 in place of J.R. Smith.

During Tuesday's Finals media availability, though, Lue shot down that notion clearly and said Smith will continue to be in the starting lineup in the series ...

