2017 NBA Finals

Tyronn Lue says J.R. Smith will start in Game 3 of The Finals

NBA.com Staff

Jun 6, 2017 1:00 PM ET

J.R. Smith has struggled on offense throughout The 2017 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing a 2-0 series deficit to the Golden State Warriors in The Finals. After the Cavs' loss in Game 2, a report circulated that coach Tyronn Lue would perhaps consider Iman Shumpert as his starting shooting guard in Game 3 in place of J.R. Smith.

During Tuesday's Finals media availability, though, Lue shot down that notion clearly and said Smith will continue to be in the starting lineup in the series ...

