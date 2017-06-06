If the Cleveland Cavaliers claw back again this Finals, it will be because of Kyrie Irving

Contrast that to Curry, and the point guard comparison really isn’t close. Dogged in the past by postseason performances that didn’t matched his astonishing success in the two previous regular seasons when he won MVP, Curry is on a playoff high right now. He’s at 28.8 points on 50 percent shooting in springtime, and in the Finals it’s 30 points with 10.5 assists.

Irving was otherworldly through much of the spring, too, which makes the Finals more perplexing. In the Eastern Conference Finals he carved up the Celtics, shooting 70 percent in the final four games against a team with solid defenders.

The Warriors are a notch better defensively, though, and Irving acknowledged being flummoxed by what he’s staring at when he has the ball.

“They’re definitely throwing a lot of bodies at me. Definitely not allowing me to play some comfortable positions that I’m used to. They have the ability to take away some angles that are there for a split second, but if you don’t take it at that split moment, then it can very well close up. They have thrown their game plan out there, what they’re not going to allow me to do, and now I’ve got to figure out what I want to do.”

If Irving shakes free of Thompson, there’s a real chance that Durant and his 7-foot-5 wingspan will be waiting, if not Draymond Green or a sneaky pick attempt from Curry, who’s cheating off a cold-shooting J.R. Smith.

It’s the ultimate sign of respect that the Warriors would treat Irving with the same reverence as they give LeBron. When you’ve been burned before by Irving, and the wounds from last summer are still fresh, nothing is taken for granted.

Also, remember that Irving also beat the Warriors last Christmas on a short turnaround jumper over Thompson with 3.4 seconds left, more evidence why Thompson remains guarded and wary.

“He’s got great one-on-one moves, the best in the world,” Thompson said. “Like Steph, he can get into a rhythm with his handles and his shot to where you just can’t stop him. I’m just trying to take as much of that away as possible.”

The Cavs certainly have other issues. Like Irving, Thompson was a handful in the East finals and also through much of the postseason, just by being relentless on the glass and stretching his comfort zone offensively. This spring, Thompson became a reasonably reliable option with put-backs and even getting to the free throw line. He had games of 18 and 20 points (his season high is 22) and averaged 10 rebounds in the playoffs. He was a bundle of energy and the source of much irritation for other post players. In this series, he has four baskets, four fouls, eight rebounds, a shadow of himself.

Also, the Cavs ranked among the best 3-point shooting teams in history. This season they shot 38 percent, second only to the Spurs. That was mainly due to LeBron giving open looks for Smith, Irving, Kevin Love, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver. They also made 13 a game, second only to the long-ball-happy Rockets, giving them a dangerous extra dimension besides LeBron.

Well. None of the role players are anywhere near their seasonal averages; they’re a chilly 5-of-21, with Smith in particular struggling to get looks (only four attempts) or makes (one), raising the possibility that his minutes might get cut for Iman Shumpert. Again, much of this is due to the Warriors, a quick, rotating bunch that reach shooters and close off spaces, forcing the Cavs out of their rhythm and comfort zones from deep.

With that avenue closed off, or seriously limited, LeBron is forced to labor. On a few occasions, frustrated by his teammates’ inability to generate points, his body language turned sour and he settled for jump shots himself.

At this rate, the Cavs will need 125 points to stand a good chance of beating the Warriors, and LeBron can’t score half that much. Durant, Curry and mates are getting good looks either at the rim or from deep and rolling up the score. The Cavs are searching for efficiency and balance. Irving can change plenty with a 2016 throwback, and he realizes that.

“Whether I have the ball in my hands or not, an impact needs to be made on the game,” he said. “And that’s where it stands. I’ll exude as much confidence in my guys as much as I can in order to get what I need out of them.

“As for myself, I know how important I have to be in order for us to have any chance in this series.”

