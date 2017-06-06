Film Study: Cleveland Cavaliers' mistakes leave Golden State Warriors open beyond the arc

CLEVELAND – In Game 2 of The Finals, the Golden State Warriors committed 16 more turnovers than they did in Game 1. They also scored 16 fewer points in the paint.

But the Warriors still scored 132 points on about 110 possessions, a more efficient performance than they had in Game 1 and their fourth most efficient performance of the postseason thus far. There's more than one way to put the ball in the basket and the Warriors have explored them all in just 96 minutes in The Finals.

Three days after the Cavs got caught trying to defend the 3-point line and giving up layups, the Warriors attempted 43 3s, tied for the fourth most in a game in this postseason. According to SportVU, 31 of those 43 were uncontested.

With the talent the Warriors have, the Cavs have a thin margin for error in this series. With the shooting the Warriors have - no team has shot better on uncontested 3s this season - the Cavs need to be near perfect defensively.

On Sunday, they weren't. Too often, the Warriors found themselves open beyond the arc. The Cavs played them even for about 30 minutes in Game 2, but the Warriors' talent was eventually too much for a defense that has been only good enough to beat the opponents in its own conference.

The botched switches

The only game the Cavs lost before the Finals was Game 3 against Boston, with the Celtics scoring on their last four possessions. The final two buckets - Jonas Jerebko's jumper and Avery Bradley's game-winner - were both a result of the Cavs losing Bradley on a screen, because one player switched and his teammate didn't.

Both blown assignments involved J.R. Smith. So did a couple of botched switches on Sunday.

After a timeout in the first quarter, the Warriors ran a baseline exchange between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson...