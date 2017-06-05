What went right, wrong for Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors in Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. – Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson were back Sunday. In different ways, but familiar sights again after re-emerging to give the Warriors even more to feel good about, just in case controlling the game and the Finals as a whole isn’t enough.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were still there, greatness extended to Game 2 and Golden State’s 132-113 victory over Cleveland at Oracle Arena that was worth a 2-0 lead on another night when a lot went right and wrong.

10:23 Play Steve Kerr returns to bench after missing 11 games.

RIGHT: The return of Steve Kerr.

Kerr back on the sideline would have been a huge positive development Sunday no matter how the game turned out. That it came as a package deal with a Golden State win made the moment complete. Kerr had missed the previous 11 games with the same illness that sidelined him the first 43 contests of the 2015-16 regular season, a mix of severe headaches, nausea and dizziness as part of complications from 2015 back surgery. He had returned as a constant around the team, attending practices and routinely addressing the Warriors in the locker room, but Sunday was a new step. And a big one. The plan is to coach, full time, the rest of the way.

WRONG: J.R. Smith.

Game 1: Twenty-eight minutes, three points, one of four from the field, zero assists, zero rebounds, one foul, two turnovers. Game 2: Fourteen minutes, zero points, two shots, zero assists, two rebounds, one turnover, four fouls. Two of the fouls were in the opening 2:11 of the third quarter, essentially ending his night while coach Tyronn Lue searched elsewhere for answers. Cleveland has gotten three points and one basket in six attempts over 42 minutes from its starting shooting guard. Now to see if Lue does not wait until the second half to begin his search in Game 3.

1:54 Play LeBron James ties Finals record with 8th triple-double.

RIGHT: LeBron James.

One of the great playoff runs of his career – and that’s saying something – continued with 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting, 14 assists against four turnovers, 11 rebounds and three steals. James was in attack mode from the beginning, trying to set a tone and hoping his teammates would follow. He led the Cavaliers or tied for the lead in several categories and, in what should stand as one of the impressive stats, played another 39 minutes at an elite level. That’s 79 minutes the first two games, moving James to 40.7 as the best player of the postseason.