Signature shoes at NBA Finals, Rick Carlisle, NBA Draft & more

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:
- Rick Carlisle
- Dallas Mavericks coach talks about the awards he handed out to Hubie Brown and Al Attles before Game 2 on Sunday
- Kick'N It
- Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the new signature shoes of The Finals from Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
- NBA Next
- NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper gives his latest predictions for the top five picks of the 2017 NBA Draft
- Flash Break
- NBAE photographer Andrew D. Bernstein looks back at his favorite moments from within NBA Finals locker rooms (see below)
- Michael Buffer
- Legendary boxing announcer compares the energy of The Finals to championship prize fights
* * *
