Signature shoes at NBA Finals, Rick Carlisle, NBA Draft & more

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Rick Carlisle Dallas Mavericks coach talks about the awards he handed out to Hubie Brown and Al Attles before Game 2 on Sunday

Kick'N It Chris "COSeezy" Strachan breaks down the new signature shoes of The Finals from Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

NBA Next NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper gives his latest predictions for the top five picks of the 2017 NBA Draft

Flash Break NBAE photographer Andrew D. Bernstein looks back at his favorite moments from within NBA Finals locker rooms (see below)

Michael Buffer Legendary boxing announcer compares the energy of The Finals to championship prize fights



David Stern presents the Larry O'Brien trophy to Lakers owner Jerry Buss in 1987.

Michael Jordan celebrates with teammates after winning the 1996 NBA Finals.

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate after winning the 2006 NBA championship.

* * *

Be sure to subscribe to NBA Soundsystem on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for a new episode every other Tuesday. And don't forget to leave a rating and review!