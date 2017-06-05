Social media fears no excuse for athletes to take unnecessary off-court risks

Can social media concerns trump safety for pro athletes?

The pictures of Tiger Woods were depressing -- the world’s one-time greatest golfer looking dazed and confused after his arrest last week on suspected DUI charges in Florida. Whether or not Woods was under the influence of alcohol -- he says he wasn’t, and had a bad reaction to painkillers -- he clearly should not have been driving when police found him asleep at the wheel of his car, two tires flattened.

Police release dashcam video of Tiger Woods' arrest, including the sobriety test conducted before citing him for DUI https://t.co/qLs7A7n6O7pic.twitter.com/MjnEKz9xk0 — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2017

The arrest raised the same questions we always hear when a famous and rich person is arrested -- what we will no doubt hear in the days to come after five-time NBA champion and former NBPA president Derek Fisher was arrested early Sunday morning in California, after flipping his car on the 101 Highway. The state Highway Patrol determined Fisher had been drinking and arrested him on suspicion of DUI. (Neither Fisher nor his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, who was also in the car, were injured.)

Why don’t these guys get Uber?, people ask. Why don’t they use a car service? These seem like reasonable questions, especially for people who are independently wealthy and can certainly pay for someone to take them home or to the hotel.

But athletes, like many others who aren’t as famous or rich, are still taking the risk. Why?

One NFL player told Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman last week that he wasn’t surprised by Woods’ decision to get behind the wheel because of the preponderance of social media.

"There's no excuse for driving while drunk," the player told Freeman. "Especially if you're as wealthy as he is. ... [But] players feel like they can't trust Uber or limos because if they had too much to drink, some Uber driver will take a picture and post it on Instagram. They don't trust any car service the team might provide. They don't trust anyone but themselves.

"It's not an excuse, but this is how it goes. What happened to [Woods], that could be a lot of us."