The Finals Stat: Game 2 -- Pace favors the Warriors

OAKLAND –The Golden State Warriors are halfway there. With a 132-113 victory in Game 2 of The Finals, the Warriors are 14-0 in the postseason and just two wins away from their second championship in three years.
Kevin Durant (33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists) and Stephen Curry (first career postseason triple-double) led the way once again on Sunday, but they got some more help from their teammates than they did in Game 1. The Warriors had more than 100 points by the end of the third quarter and cruised to another double-digit victory, shooting better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
One stat stood out as Warriors took a 2-0 Finals lead for the second year in a row.
Game 2 basics
Pace: 108.5 possessions per team per 48 minutes
CLEVELAND
- OffRtg: 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions
- eFG%: 49.0%
- FTA/FGA: 0.190
- TO%: 8.4%
- OREB%: 18.9%
GOLDEN STATE
- OffRtg: 120.5 points scored per 100 possessions
- eFG%: 61.8%
- FTA/FGA: 0.270
- TO%: 18.3%
- OREB%: 24.4%
eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA
TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions
OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained
The stat
61 -- Combined fast break points in Game 2.
The context
Going back to 1996-97, this is the first time that both teams recorded at least 30 fast break points in the same postseason game. The Cavs' 30 fast break points were their second highest total of the season. The Warriors' 31 were tied for their 11th highest mark of the season.
Going into Game 3 on Wednesday, the Cavs need to decide if they can continue playing at this pace. The two Finals games have been the two fastest-paced games of their postseason so far. Including the regular season, two of their three fastest-paced games have been in Oakland - Game 2 was the fastest and the Jan. 16 meeting was the third fastest), and they lost both of those.
The Cavs won three of the four fastest-paced games of last year's Finals and again, they've talked about getting into their offense early, before the Golden State defense (No. 2 in the regular season, No. 1 in the playoffs) can get set up. In last year's series, they had an effective field goal percentage of 58 percent in the first 12 seconds of the shot clock and 43 percent in the last 12 seconds of the shot clock.
But with the addition of Durant and a healthier Curry, the Warriors have more talent than they did last year. More shooting. More play-making.
Golden State flourishes in the open floor. And despite 20 turnovers (15 of them live balls) on Sunday, they still scored more efficiently than they did in Game 1, when they only had four (none of which were live balls).
If the Cavs can somehow get shots early in the clock while preventing the Warriors from doing the same, great. But no team has done that better over the last three years than the Warriors themselves. And if Cleveland is to have a chance in this series, they may have to slow things down.
More numbers
