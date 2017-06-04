The Finals Stat: Game 2 -- Pace favors the Warriors

The stat

61 -- Combined fast break points in Game 2.

The context

Going back to 1996-97, this is the first time that both teams recorded at least 30 fast break points in the same postseason game. The Cavs' 30 fast break points were their second highest total of the season. The Warriors' 31 were tied for their 11th highest mark of the season.

Going into Game 3 on Wednesday, the Cavs need to decide if they can continue playing at this pace. The two Finals games have been the two fastest-paced games of their postseason so far. Including the regular season, two of their three fastest-paced games have been in Oakland - Game 2 was the fastest and the Jan. 16 meeting was the third fastest), and they lost both of those.

The Cavs won three of the four fastest-paced games of last year's Finals and again, they've talked about getting into their offense early, before the Golden State defense (No. 2 in the regular season, No. 1 in the playoffs) can get set up. In last year's series, they had an effective field goal percentage of 58 percent in the first 12 seconds of the shot clock and 43 percent in the last 12 seconds of the shot clock.

But with the addition of Durant and a healthier Curry, the Warriors have more talent than they did last year. More shooting. More play-making.

Golden State flourishes in the open floor. And despite 20 turnovers (15 of them live balls) on Sunday, they still scored more efficiently than they did in Game 1, when they only had four (none of which were live balls).

If the Cavs can somehow get shots early in the clock while preventing the Warriors from doing the same, great. But no team has done that better over the last three years than the Warriors themselves. And if Cleveland is to have a chance in this series, they may have to slow things down.