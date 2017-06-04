BYU big man Eric Mika takes unique path to follow NBA dream

If lacrosse and its physicality, and his older brother helped shape Mika’s athletic career to that point, another, more life-changing event lay ahead. After his first season at BYU, Mika embarked on a two-year Mormon mission to Italy, where nearly every day he worked from sunup to sundown spreading the gospel, helping people move, learn English or build houses — anything to be of service. He was allowed to exercise 30 minutes a day, but because his designated workout time was 6:30 a.m., Mika didn’t exactly adhere to a strict regimen. He didn’t have access to email or social media, and phone calls to his family or girlfriend were limited to a few times per year.

Suffice it to say Mika had a lot of time as he walked countless miles during the course of his mission, to think about life in general, and his in particular. Though he barely touched a basketball, a hoop monster was growing inside him, just because his worldview had been forever altered.

“The mission, it mans you up,” Mika said. “It’s paramount to your development as a person because you learn to not sweat the little things. You just see the big picture. There are so many things that can go wrong in a country you’re not used to and working 24/7 with a partner you’ve never met before. It’s different. You learn to deal with it, and make the best of every situation you’re in.”

Mika realized something else in Italy. He loved basketball. And he missed it. So when his mission ended and he returned to Utah in May 2016, he went to work.

“I chilled for a couple of days,” Mika said. “And then I started getting my legs back, step by step. Every two weeks, I’d pick up the workouts a little bit more. I wanted to push my body to its limits, and that’s what I did. I had a good communication system with the coaches to where, if I felt like I was on the verge of death, I’d tell them I’ve got to take a day off.

“By time August rolled around, I was in the best shape of my life.”

Partly because of opportunity — BYU was in dire need of a post player — and partly because of his hard work, Mika became the scourge of the West Coast Conference in 2016-17. He averaged 20.3 points (second in the league), 9.2 rebounds (second) and 1.9 blocked shots (first), scored in double figures in all 34 games and racked up 17 double-doubles. When BYU, for the third season in a row, won at WCC perennial power Gonzaga, thus ending the Zags’ hopes at an undefeated regular season, Mika’s fingerprints were all over the game thanks to his 29 points, 11 boards and two blocks.

“We’ve had so many guys come back from a mission after two years and try to find where they left off,” said BYU coach Dave Rose, who as a young man went on his own mission, to England. “Of the post guys [Rose has coached at BYU], Erik found it quicker than anybody. He’s obviously a guy who understands his body and did what he needed to do [walking everywhere he went] to keep it in some kind of shape when he was over there, not just ignore it for two years.

“Erik’s improvement was a product of his work ethic and his determination and the time he spent. The position he played was wide open, and he jumped in there and was able to take advantage of it. He had a great season.”

So great that Mika decided he was ready to challenge himself at the highest level possible. Though some NBA Draft analysts have opined that Mika’s age (22) gave him a sense of urgency to give up his final two seasons of college eligibility, Mika says that figured into his decision only minimally. The way Mika sees it, he may be older than most NBA Draft picks, but he’s a youngster in terms of his basketball maturation.

“I’m still young in basketball,” he said. “You’ve got to remember that [counting a season on the sidelines after transferring to a different high school and the two-year mission], I’ve played only three seasons out of the last six. I entered the Draft to try to get better.

“I’m a student of the game. I love being in the gym. I love watching film. I feel like I can contribute to a team. I have skills that are hard to teach, like that competitive drive that can help right away. The rest is development.”