Film Study: Kevin Durant protects the rim in Golden State Warriors' Game 1 victory

OAKLAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Game 1 of The Finals with the most efficient postseason offense since the league starting counting turnovers 40 years ago, having scored 120.7 points per 100 possessions through the first three rounds.

Game 1 on Thursday was the Cavs' worst offensive game of the playoffs by a wide margin. They scored less than 90 points per 100 possessions for just the fourth time in the 88 games that LeBron James has played this season. (All four, including both games they've played in Oakland, have been road games against the Western Conference.)

Turnovers were clearly problem No. 1. The Cavs' 20 turnovers resulted in extra shots and transition opportunities for an opponent that has been almost as good offensively as the Cavs have been this postseason. With the Golden State Warriors committing a franchise-low four turnovers, the Western Conference champs got 20 more shots from the field.

The Warriors missed 20 of their 45 shots in the restricted area, but still outscored the Cavs 56-30 in the paint. And that wasn't just because they got more shots, but also because the Cavs shot worse in the paint than they did.

Outside the paint, the score was Warriors 46, Cavs 41. According to SportVU, both teams shot similarly on uncontested jumpers: Cleveland was 10-for-34 and Golden State was 10-for-35. And Cleveland was a plus-9 (20-11) at the free throw line.

The difference in shooting was inside, where Cleveland was 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) in the restricted area and 0-for-6 on other shots in the paint. It was their third worst shooting performance in the paint this season and also their third worst in 55 playoff games over the last three years.

Through the first three rounds, the Cavs were the second best shooting team (behind the Warriors) in the restricted area, mostly because James had taken more shots there than anybody else in the playoffs and ranked third in restricted-area field goal percentage (73.9 percent) among the 27 players with at least 40 restricted-area attempts.

On Thursday, both James and Kyrie Irving were 6-for-10 in the restricted area. Their teammates were 3-for-13. The Cavs missed some bunnies, but their futility in the paint was mostly about the Warriors' defense.

The Cavs had 38 shots in Game 1 that weren't classified as jump shots, according to SportVU. Of those 38 shots, 34 were contested and Cleveland shot just 11-for-34 (32 percent) on the contested non-jumpers.

The Warriors recorded only three blocks, but time and time again, their length bothered the Cavs. And there's no longer Warrior than Kevin Durant.

Durant isn't known as a defensive star, and he was the offensive star on Thursday, leading all scorers with 38 points on 14-for-26 shooting, while also dishing out eight assists. But as a 7-foot "small" forward with a ridiculous wingspan, Durant can't help but make an impact on defense as well. And to make things tougher on James, he just has to stay in front of him.

According to SportVU, Durant defended James for 6:25 in Game 1, the most time any Warrior spent defending any particular Cav. And his work started in transition.

Transition contests

Early in the first quarter, James was looking to attack. After Zaza Pachulia missed one of his layups, James was in transition, but Durant was back and met him at the foul line...