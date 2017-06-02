Charles Oakley headed to trial for Madison Square Garden incident

Jun 2, 2017 1:54 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley has chosen to go to trial in August on charges he struck a security guard at Madison Square Garden.

Oakley appeared briefly before a Manhattan judge on Friday. He rejected a conditional dismissal that would have left him with a clean record after six months of good behavior.

Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. But he's had a falling out with the organization in recent years.

On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Security approached Oakley early in the game and a fracas ensued. Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.

Oakley says he didn't do anything wrong.

