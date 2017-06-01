Golden State Warriors' 'Z factor' healthy, ready for Cleveland Cavaliers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Every championship series has an X factor. In fact, every team in every championship series has an X factor. And much of the time, everyone is so attuned to and wary of their opponents’ X factor, they dissect and disarm him via scouting, video work and on-court preparation, to the point that those guys wind up having a lot of the X wrung right out of them.

But what about a Z factor? As in, Zaza Pachulia?

Pachulia, the Golden State Warriors’ big man and least glamorous starter, is healthy and ready. And woe to the Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA fans in general if he has as great an impact this round as he had in the Western Conference finals sweep of San Antonio.

“For me, it’s already gone. It’s already history,” Pachulia said after the Warriors’ workout Wednesday. “I’m not going to think about it because we have different opponents now. It’s a whole different situation than we had a couple weeks ago.”

Uh, in the event the long gap between series has blurred the memory, Pachulia played a huge role in Golden State’s elimination of the Spurs by venturing far away from the basket in Game 1 to contest a corner 3-pointer by Spurs star Kawhi Leonard ... only to have Leonard land on his foot and aggravate to a series-ending level an ankle sprain injury.

Life came at Pachulia pretty fast from that point: San Antonio blew its big lead and lost the opener. Its coach, Gregg Popovich, erupted the next day over what he considered Pachulia’s dirty play, alleging that the big man intentionally stepped where Leonard would land to trigger the ankle sprain. And the Spurs, hobbled by Leonard’s absence, Popovich’s defeatist rhetoric or both, went belly-up in an anticlimactic four games.

Zaza Pachulia incurred a foot injury himself during the Western finals series with the Spurs.

What followed ranged from the ridiculous to the unhinged. One Spurs fans filed a lawsuit against Pachulia on behalf of San Antonio season ticket holders for what that single play meant to their team’s fortunes. Heh heh. But others attacked Pachulia on social media, some in nasty and vulgar verbiage. There were a few death threats mixed in and, most troubling, hints that his family might be in line for some retribution over one intentional or unfortunate basketball play.

Pachulia himself bruised his right heel in Game 2 and did not play when the series shifted to San Antonio. But the venom directed his way, prompting security to be beefed up at his kids’ school, rattled the 14-year veteran.

Popovich, who could have released some of the tension by calling on Spurs fans to act responsibly, did not, declining to revisit the incident in any form. So his comments about Pachulia – “dangerous,” “unsportsmanlike” and “manslaughter” included – hung in the air.

Wisely, the Warriors center shut down his Instagram account and went dark on social media for the duration.

“Especially when it comes to the Finals and playoffs. Your team needs you mentally and physically,” Pachulia said. “Different players react in different ways. For some it’s motivation. Some, they get dragged down. But because it was kind of [referring] to the family and stuff, I just tried to ignore it. It got really annoying. [Social media is] something for summertime.”

In his first season with the Warriors, Pachulia averaged just 18.1 minutes, 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. But the team went 58-12 in his 70 starts and his impact per 100 possessions was strong (117 offensive rating, 101 defensive rating), factoring in the All-Stars – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green – surrounding him.

Against Cleveland now, in his first Finals, Pachulia will do what he can to thwart Tristan Thompson’s uncanny ability as an offensive rebounder. He’ll use his size (6-foot-11, 270 pounds) to clog the middle when he can and try to stay on the floor as much as possible in games that, at times, will pick up pace beyond his capabilities.