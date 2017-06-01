Memories of Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry come to mind as 2017 Finals near

When the league’s three biggest stars -- LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, hoarders of the last five MVP awards -- meet in The 2017 NBA Finals, they will be renewing a legend that never grows old.

“If you did a ranking of who the best players were,” said Jan Volk, who was GM of the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, “then Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were in the top three, and order them as you like.”

In 1984, when Magic’s Los Angeles Lakers and Larry’s Celtics launched the NBA’s defining rivalry by meeting in three NBA Finals over a span of four years, there were 11 current and future All-Stars dominating their rosters. Three decades later, the defending-champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, who won the title at Cleveland’s expense in 2015, are reuniting in The NBA Finals with similar firepower: They also total 11 All-Stars.

The 2017 #NBAFinals features 11 players who have been All-Stars in their career, the first time since 1983 (Lakers vs. 76ers). pic.twitter.com/YlJweNd8tq — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2017

The circumstances are different, of course. Johnson and Bird had been opponents in the 1979 NCAA championship -- the most-watched basketball game in history -- while the Lakers and Celtics had met in seven NBA Finals (1959-69) before their rivalry was renewed in 1984.

4:14 Play The Warriors and Cavs meet in a third straight NBA Finals.

Unlike Boston and L.A., the Cavaliers and Warriors had been stigmatized by years of failure just before their current runs of success. Even so, the anticipation for this Finals feels very much the same as for those of the ‘80s.

Ever since James collapsed in tears at the end of Game 7 last June in Oakland, having recovered from a 3-1 deficit to earn Cleveland’s first pro sports title in 52 years, the NBA’s global audience has been looking forward to a rematch. Durant's offseason move via free agency from the Oklahoma City Thunder to Golden State has only deepened cries for an encore, in sync with the heightened performances of LeBron throughout this postseason.

There may never be an NBA rivalry of more importance and drama than Celtics-Lakers. But Cavaliers-Warriors has popped up, just now, as an intriguing runner-up. Their unprecedented run of three straight NBA Finals has emerged as a milestone -- one that that shows how much the league has changed since the ‘80s, when the NBA was just beginning to recognize its own potential.

All-time talents pave way in 1980s, today

“To compete at that point in time, I felt that you needed three or four All-Star talents and maybe a couple Hall-of-Famers to compete,” said Volk, who began assisting Red Auerbach in the front office in 1976. “And for most of those teams from the early 1980s through to the early ‘90s, that holds true.”

Volk, never one for hyperbole, was understating the depth of talent. During each of the three Boston-L.A. Finals (‘84, ‘85 and ‘87) there were at least seven future Hall-of-Famers in the starting lineups -- Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Dennis Johnson for Boston and Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar and Worthy for Los Angeles. Three more passed through along the way -- Bob McAdoo and Jamaal Wilkes in ‘84 and ’85 for the Lakers, and Bill Walton in ‘87 for the Celtics.

3:20 Play The 1986 Celtics won behind a deep, talented roster.

The current NBA Finals features three likely Hall-of-Famers -- James, Curry and Durant -- based on the fact that every NBA MVP resides in the Hall of Fame. But the door is open for several teammates to join them.

Depending on their play in this and future NBA Finals, isn’t the Hall of Fame a reasonable goal for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Warriors, as well as for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love of the Cavaliers? Could Deron Williams, once known as the NBA’s top point guard, earn the ultimate honor with a decisive performance for Cleveland? Could the same be said of Golden State’s Andre Iguodala, the MVP of the 2015 Finals?

4:03 Play Andre Iguodala reflects on being named MVP of The 2015 Finals.

Like the Lakers and Celtics, the Cavaliers and Warriors were built primarily through the Draft. James (apart from his mid-career stop in Miami), Irving and Tristan Thompson were top-four picks by Cleveland. Curry, Thompson and Green were drafted by the Warriors.

The Celtics augmented their roster with shrewd deal-making at the expense of the Warriors, who in one regrettable 1980 trade provided Boston with Parish as well as the Draft pick that became McHale. In that same year, West was completing a trade with Cleveland that would provide the Lakers with the No. 1 pick in 1982 -- to be spent on Worthy.

And so, if not for the Warriors and Cavaliers, there would have been no Celtics-Lakers rivalry in the 1980s.

Different free agency, different way to build

In those days when players routinely spent three or more years at college -- Johnson, who left Michigan State as a sophomore, was the exception -- the Celtics and Lakers had confidence in the Draft. Not so anymore, insisted West.

3:13 Play Magic Johnson was a true impact player from the moment he entered the NBA.

“Everyone gets so enamored with all these young kids coming into the Draft today,” said West, who in recent years has helped build the Warriors as a highly influential consultant. “I kind of laugh sometimes. They’re not ready to play, and they’re not ready to help you win. So many people in the lottery fail, it’s a joke. The teams that need help, they expect to get a star -- and a lot of times they get guys that are gone from the league in a few years. Today there are No. 1 Draft picks that have failed. Obviously, everyone forgets about it, but I don’t.”

This era of teenagers entering the NBA has skewed the traditional perceptions of age. James is only 32, but the minutes he has played in 14 regular seasons are equivalent to those posted by 36-year-old Abdul-Jabbar. James has already totaled more postseason minutes than Abdul-Jabbar, who retired at 42.

In addition to drafting more experienced players -- Bird was a 23-year-old rookie - there were fewer limitations to building a roster in the 1980s, when there were only 23 NBA franchises. “No question that expansion diluted the talent,” said West.

1:47 Play Larry Bird finished his career as a three-time NBA champion.

But prosperity has also played a dismaying role. No one who works in the NBA can criticize the windfalls of revenue that have overhauled basketball’s economy and raised salaries exponentially over the last quarter-century. At the same time, that new money has created layers of financial rules and other complications that didn’t exist in the simpler 1980s.

“Everyone thinks the game is so much better today,” West said. “The thing that makes it so different to me is that there is so much more publicity now. In the 1980s we had an All-Star team. We had seven or eight guys that were really good. When you put some guy in the game off the bench, you’d say to yourself, this doesn’t bother me. Now when you see teams substitute, you know it’s going to hurt them.”

4:37 Play The Lakers oust the Celtics in Game 6 of the 1985 Finals.

The ‘85-86 Celtics roster would include six current or future All-Stars, five of them Hall-of-Famers. In 1985, when L.A. beat Boston in The NBA Finals for the first time, the Lakers were bringing McAdoo and Wilkes off the bench.

“Today you have so many different variables,” said West. “You may not even be able to take a player because of his contractual situation.”

Boston and L.A. weren’t in fear of losing Bird or Johnson to free agency. The salary cap, an invention of NBA commissioner David Stern, was implemented in 1983 after the core of the Celtics and Lakers dynasties had already been assembled.

0:57 Play David Stern implemented many changes to the NBA during his tenure as commissioner.

“When they first started it, they hoped it would be something that would bring equality to the league,” said West, with no little irony. “I remember what it was. It was $3 million.”

That is correct: The salary cap in 1984-85 was $3.6 million per team. The current $126 payroll of the Cavaliers is 35 times larger than that original ceiling. James earns more in two months than all of the old Celtics and Lakers were being paid throughout the season.

Unlike today, fans of the 1980s had no reason to be obsessed with player salaries. “Now you look at somebody making $5 million and you feel bad for them,” said Volk. “How did that happen?”