Game 1: 24 Second Thoughts

24 — Wardrobe check on LeBron James. When you’ve been here seven straight times, you’ve got to be sure to make a grand entrance. Mission accomplished, LBJ!



23 — I don’t know about Kevin Durant getting away with the bunny hop 3-pointer once the game starts. Not on this stage. But I give him high marks for creativity. #bunnyhop3

22 — You can tell from afar, huh? The energy in here is real. Nervous energy on both sides, to be fair.

So much energy in Oracle right now. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 2, 2017



21 — Careful. Master Magicians at work.

Steph and Kyrie's game of "anything you can do I can do better" is going to make this series infinitely more entertaining. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 2, 2017



20 — Grandpa Juice at work!



… which was payback for the slip-slide baseline jam from KD



19 — Steph and KD combined 20 points, Kyrie and LeBron combined 22 points at the end of a nice first quarter both ways.

Getting our money's worth from both sides. Trading haymakers early on. Rust? Nah. Rest? Did everybody some good. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 2, 2017



But this Finals MVP got the last shot …



18 — KD coast-to-coast … get used to it.



And Kyrie is going to be a trick-shot Hall of Famer on the first ballot!



17 — Strange first half. Feels like Warriors should be up 20 or more. But the Cavs are right there, even with 12 turnovers and numerous defensive gaffes. Strange.

Warriors missed layup count is into the high teens. One turnover. 18 more shots and up just 60-52. Cavs dodged one in first half. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 2, 2017

Warriors have missed 15 layups, but have still outscored the Cavs 42-16 in the paint. pic.twitter.com/RZ9MNqhDz3 — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 2, 2017



16 — The Cavaliers cannot survive in here tonight without a more forceful effort from Tristan Thompson, who is not having his way with Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee around the rim.

Cavaliers missing Tristan Thompson's usual impact on the boards. He's got TWO rebounds so far. Warriors winning there is huge. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 2, 2017



15 — Durant bothering LeBron at the rim … Steph going the other way, pull-up 3 and stomp it out …



14 — Draymond wants in on the fun, too. Dubs up big, turning Game 1 into a rout.

Draymond with the tough finish!@warriors have their largest lead of Game 1. #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/NG8cviAJsI — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2017



13 — Appreciate all the stars coming out tonight and everything. Good to know you all are in the building,



12 —But the real star of the their quarter was this guy …

Steph sizzles with 14 of his 26 points in the 3rd quarter on #NBAonABC!#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/S9QjJRLhez — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2017



11 — And nobody’s laughing at his shoes this time …



10 — Cavaliers have more turnovers (17) than assists with nine minutes to play. I’m no chef, but that’s clearly a recipe for disaster if your aim is to steal Game 1 on the road.

And you’re all wrong for clowning Richard Jefferson like this …



9 —Well played, Mr. McGee. Well played.

At @YahooBDL: JaVale McGee showed up to Game 1 of the #NBAFinals wearing a Shaq hat, which is perfect. https://t.co/sOcNItr1zzpic.twitter.com/FT7UrDm5ZG — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 2, 2017



8 — Maybe KD was on to something with this bunny hop stuff in pregame.

7 — Bottom line … he’s been waiting five years to get back here and it showed.

That five year wait to get back to The Finals was clearly eating at Kevin Durant. Playing like he was meant for this moment. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 2, 2017



6 — This won’t get any of us invited to the Barnes family reunion next mont, but it’s #facts.

Durant has scored more than half Harrison Barnes total points in last year Finals. #NBAFinals@bomani_jones@AminESPN — Evan Tee (@EvansLame) June 2, 2017



5 — Fan walking out of Oracle yells at us “hey writers, I got something for you. Kevin Durant is too much for the Cavaliers. Write that.” Thanks for the tip Sir. We had no idea …



4 — It’s just one game. One game. And we all remember what happened last season with the Warriors up 3-1 in the series, but this happened tonight.



3 — Cavaliers will stew on this image for a couple of days. Warriors showed that rest was much more beneficial to them than the risk of any rust. Just four turnovers for the entire game in a true masterpiece of a performance.



2 — Player of the Game. KD in a tight one over Steph.

.@KDTrey5 goes off for a game-high 38 points as @warriors roll past Cleveland in Game 1 to remain undefeated in the #NBAPlayoffs! #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/8apjuZBmcw — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 2, 2017



1 — Expecting a much different energy level from the Cavaliers Sunday in Game 2. They were outworked and outclassed throughout, especially in the pivotal third quarter. Every time they thought they were making a run KD or Steph rose up to snuff it out.

#DubNation pulls away in the third quarter beating #DefendTheLand, 113-91, and taking Game 1 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/hNWUbg7kVf — Sports POSTS (@sprtsPOSTS) June 2, 2017

