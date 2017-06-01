2017 NBA Finals
Game 1: 24 Second Thoughts

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Jun 2, 2017 12:14 AM ET

24 — Wardrobe check on LeBron James. When you’ve been here seven straight times, you’ve got to be sure to make a grand entrance. Mission accomplished, LBJ!


23 — I don’t know about Kevin Durant getting away with the bunny hop 3-pointer once the game starts. Not on this stage. But I give him high marks for creativity. #bunnyhop3


22  — You can tell from afar, huh? The energy in here is real. Nervous energy on both sides, to be fair. 


21 — Careful. Master Magicians at work. 


20 — Grandpa Juice at work!


… which was payback for the slip-slide baseline jam from KD


19 — Steph and KD combined 20 points, Kyrie and LeBron combined 22 points at the end of a nice first quarter both ways. 


But this Finals MVP got the last shot …


18 — KD coast-to-coast … get used to it. 


And Kyrie is going to be a trick-shot Hall of Famer on the first ballot!


17 — Strange first half. Feels like Warriors should be up 20 or more. But the Cavs are right there, even with 12 turnovers and numerous defensive gaffes. Strange.


16 — The Cavaliers cannot survive in here tonight without a more forceful effort from Tristan Thompson, who is not having his way with Zaza Pachulia or JaVale McGee around the rim. 


15 — Durant bothering LeBron at the rim … Steph going the other way, pull-up 3 and stomp it out …


14 — Draymond wants in on the fun, too. Dubs up big, turning Game 1 into a rout. 


13 — Appreciate all the stars coming out tonight and everything. Good to know you all are in the building, 


12 —But the real star of the their quarter was this guy …


11 — And nobody’s laughing at his shoes this time …


10 — Cavaliers have more turnovers (17) than assists with nine minutes to play. I’m no chef, but that’s clearly a recipe for disaster if your aim is to steal Game 1 on the road.

And you’re all wrong for clowning Richard Jefferson like this …


9 —Well played, Mr. McGee. Well played.


8 — Maybe KD was on to something with this bunny hop stuff in pregame. 


7 — Bottom line … he’s been waiting five years to get back here and it showed.


6 — This won’t get any of us invited to the Barnes family reunion next mont, but it’s #facts.


5 — Fan walking out of Oracle yells at us “hey writers, I got something for you. Kevin Durant is too much for the Cavaliers. Write that.” Thanks for the tip Sir. We had no idea …


4 — It’s just one game. One game. And we all remember what happened last season with the Warriors up 3-1 in the series, but this happened tonight.


3 — Cavaliers will stew on this image for a couple of days. Warriors showed that rest was much more beneficial to them than the risk of any rust. Just four turnovers for the entire game in a true masterpiece of a performance.


2 — Player of the Game. KD in a tight one over Steph. 


1 — Expecting a much different energy level from the Cavaliers Sunday in Game 2. They were outworked and outclassed throughout, especially in the pivotal third quarter. Every time they thought they were making a run KD or Steph rose up to snuff it out.

 

