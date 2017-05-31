'Basketball Jesus' LeBron James resurrects some teammates' careers en route to NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It has been said, written, witnessed and rehashed how the skills of LeBron James allow him to score almost at will, chase down blocked shots, rebound, pass and take annual trips to The NBA Finals. But less is known about his otherworldly talent: He can heal the wounded.

Yes, this particular "Basketball Jesus" brings a touch that’s unique in the NBA and it could bless the Cleveland Cavaliers in The NBA Finals if one of the wounded springs to life and surprises the rival Golden State Warriors.

By “wounded” there should be some clarification: Wounded careers. Meaning, the condition that Deron Williams, Kyle Korver, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and a few others found themselves in before arriving in Cleveland and suddenly became new and improved, thanks mainly to the consensus best player in the game.

“Oh my gosh,” said Jefferson. “We look at a guy like that and say, `We owe him.’ He’s helping us achieve our dreams.”

3:00 Play Will LeBron's legacy of titles and MVPs include his influence on other players?

In various ways, the contributions of those players, all in their twilight to a degree, have jumped once they began wearing the same uniform as LeBron. It would be a stretch to say LeBron is the sole reason for their rejuvenation; their own hard work and determination certainly played a part. Yet it’s also no coincidence that those four have found useful roles in the rotation of a championship contender next to LeBron after being all but given up by their previous teams.

It has become cliche to say great players make their teammates better, yet in this instance, this appears to be the case. LeBron’s ability to draw double- and sometimes triple-teams, along with his precise passing and court vision, create chances for others. He’s the rare high-volume scorer who can also win games by finding open teammates. And there’s more: Not only does LeBron find these teammates, he encourages them to take shots, sometime big shots.

5:02 Play In his first Finals run, LeBron James powered a cast of mostly role players to the championship stage.

It’s that level of faith that LeBron has in these players that stokes their fires and lifts their confidence. Therefore, there’s a spiritual healing in play as well, especially considering these players didn’t come to Cleveland in huge demand.

Williams, who turns 33 this month, was cut by the Mavericks in March after he lost his job to Yogi Ferrell, a D-Leaguer.

Jefferson, 36, arrived from the Mavericks a few years ago after playing just 16 minutes a game, and the year prior, was a salary dump by the Warriors in order for them to sign Andre Iguodala. Likewise, Frye, 34, was a salary dump by the Magic.

5:35 Play LeBron James' passing has fueled the Cavs' offensive surge in the 2017 playoffs.

Korver was perhaps the exception; he still held value with the Hawks before they traded him to Cleveland last spring. But he began to lose minutes at the swing positions to Kent Bazemore and Tim Hardaway Jr., both younger.

By getting them in the latter stages of their careers, the Cavaliers were able to do so at minimal cost, since the payroll is being gobbled up by James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith. It was the only way the Cavs could fill out the roster, by going after such veterans, similar to how the Heat stocked up during the Big Three era. Two of those players in Miami, Mike Miller and Shane Battier, delivered a big performance in Miami’s title-clinching win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Can this happen again in Cleveland?