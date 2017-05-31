LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (again) take it to another level in playoffs

OAKLAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers flipped the switch ... again.

After going 12-15 and ranking 29th defensively after the All-Star break, the Cavs have been a much different team in the playoffs, cruising to a third straight Finals trip with only one loss and a historically good offense.

The switch wasn't really flipped until the conference semifinals. The Cavs swept the Indiana Pacers to start the postseason, but won the four games by a total of just 16 points and ranked 13th defensively in the first round, having played a team that ranked 15th in offensive efficiency in the regular season.

4:08 Play The Cavaliers eliminated the Pacers in four games in the first round.

But the sweep afforded the Cavs seven days off before they played the Toronto Raptors, a team that had the same record and a better point differential as the Cavs did in the regular season. The Raptors were the only Eastern Conference team to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency in the regular season, outscoring their opponents by 4.9 points per 100 possessions. The Cavs ranked 22nd defensively and outscored their opponents by just 2.9 points per 100 possessions.

But over the first seven days of May, the Cavs proved that six months of data to be meaningless. In their second sweep, they scored 13.1 more points per 100 possessions than the Raptors had allowed in the regular season and held Toronto to 8.9 points fewer per 100 possessions than they had scored over those 82 games.

3:48 Play Cleveland was dominant in dispatching Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the conference finals against the Boston Celtics, the offensive numbers were even more ridiculous. Over five games, the Cavs scored almost 127 points per 100 possessions, more than 21 more than the Celtics had allowed in the regular season. It was the highest OffRtg for any team in any series since 1996-97.