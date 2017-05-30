Tony Parker plans to return to San Antonio Spurs' lineup in January

The San Antonio Spurs lost point guard Tony Parker in the Western Conference semifinals to a ruptured quadriceps tendon. His absence didn't prevent the Spurs from winning that series, but Parker's injury (and the one Kawhi Leonard suffered) were critical in ending the team's playoff run in the Western Conference finals.

Leonard is expected to be ready for the Spurs' 2017-18 season when it begins, but Parker will be out for a least a few more months following surgery on his injury. In a recent interview with the French publication L’Equipe, Parker says he's got a timeline in mind for his return. Eurohoops.net translated the interview and has the details: