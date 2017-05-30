Tony Parker plans to return to San Antonio Spurs' lineup in January

The San Antonio Spurs lost point guard Tony Parker in the Western Conference semifinals to a ruptured quadriceps tendon. His absence didn't prevent the Spurs from winning that series, but Parker's injury (and the one Kawhi Leonard suffered) were critical in ending the team's playoff run in the Western Conference finals.
Leonard is expected to be ready for the Spurs' 2017-18 season when it begins, but Parker will be out for a least a few more months following surgery on his injury. In a recent interview with the French publication L’Equipe, Parker says he's got a timeline in mind for his return. Eurohoops.net translated the interview and has the details:
“I will play my best basketball when I return in January”, Parker told L’Equipe.
...
He is expected to make his return with the Spurs in about six to eight months. Of course, he still feels frustrated with the injury. “The first thing that came in when I got injured, was frustration. I was super good and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title,” Parker said.
“The coach’s plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for twenty to twenty five minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good and I had a good start in the season,” he added.
Parker’s main focus now is how his project with ASVEL fares in the French League (Pro A).