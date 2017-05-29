Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant moving on from Oklahoma City backlash

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The teardrops that moistened his mother’s soft shoulder five years ago have long since disappeared but the reason they fell in the first place has not. Kevin Durant doesn’t easily forget the landmark moments in his NBA career and that inability to let go has both motivated and tortured him.

He lost to the starry Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals and was so choked up when he walked off the floor that he reached for her, almost by reflex, as he has many times since she delivered him, as any loving son would.

7:45 Play Take a look back at Game 5 of The 2012 NBA Finals.

“He was hurt,” said Wanda Durant. “It was painful, losing that championship.”

And then there was another pivotal moment, last summer actually, when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to further fortify the loaded Golden State Warriors. The backlash he feared was realized when some folks took offense to it, took it personally, for goodness’ sake, and it rattled him. All his life, he was approached and constantly complimented for the professional way he conducted himself, how grounded he was for a superstar, how his supreme basketball skills brought happiness to the lives of total strangers. And now, this ... hate? For Durant?

There would be no sobbing in public on her shoulder for that, although mothers do know best and there’s strong suspicion that Durant, here on the eve of his basketball redemption attempt against LeBron James, was all welled up on the inside.

“He was hurt,” she repeated, voice rising. “That hurt him, too.”

To be rather blunt, Durant doesn’t believe he deserves your blowback anymore, and at the same time, is rejecting your pity as well. As a basketball player who stands 6-foot-9 with a seven-footer’s limbs and blessed with a golden jumper, he matured long ago. As a sensitive man who got sucked in all those years by the conditional love, like many stars who live a public life, he is learning to deal with the other side of fame in a social media world -- and becoming hardened from it.

“I’m moving on,” he said, dismissively. “I’m done with that nonsense. I’m in a new place, a great place with a great team.”

4:50 Play The Warriors clinch their third straight Finals berth.

He’s with the Warriors, which instantly makes them a team of the 1980s. As in, the Philadelphia 76ers with Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Mo Cheeks and Bobby Jones. As in the Boston Celtics with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Dennis Johnson. And the Los Angeles Lakers with Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Michael Cooper, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Byron Scott. As in, teams with multiple All-Stars and and a few lock Hall of Famers, a rare species today in a more watered-down league.

While the Warriors haven’t done anything yet to become coated in the immortality those legendary teams can boast of, they understand that they’re just getting started. Their great players are still in their prime and they just ran the table in the playoffs.

“We’re on a mission,” said Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

They won 73 games in 2015-16 and a title in 2015, all before Durant signed up. They blew a chance for another title last year when Draymond Green couldn’t control his right foot or his mouth. Immediately after that, they upgraded from Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-32 as the Cavaliers staged a historic rally in the final three games last June, to Durant, a freakish forward and certified star. Of course, when that happened, a segment of the basketball community lost their lunch.

This was a typical case of the rich getting richer, Bill Gates splurging $1 on the winning Mega Millions ticket. It's like Wilt Chamberlain once famously said: Nobody roots for Goliath.

2:15 Play Take a behind-the-scenes look at when Kevin Durant signed with Golden State.

"Durant took the easy way out." This was a rather common refrain spit out by his detractors who felt Durant would rather join-‘em than beat-’em. "And he’s a traitor." This was pushed some fans in Oklahoma City, the same people who hugged Durant tightly when he walked the debris-strewn streets with them following a deadly tornado that devastated thousands. Back then, they wanted to bake him cupcakes; last season when he returned for the first time wearing the enemy’s uniform, they threw “cupcake” in his face.

For those hoping the Durant-fueled Warriors would crumble, though, better luck in the upcoming NBA Finals with LeBron on your side. Sorry to disappoint, but with the Warriors, Durant has fit better than Adriana Lima in Versace. In a playing rotation loaded with lead singers, there are indeed enough microphones to go around, and smiles, too, judging by the way the Warriors embrace an unselfish style and a willingness to feed the hot hand. They assisted on 70 percent of their baskets during the season, the highest rate in the NBA in 13 years.

Stephen Curry is in the best post-season of his career, yet has essentially cleared out his guest room for Durant, taking a back seat whenever his new teammate is rolling. This is because Curry’s personality, by superstar standards, is mild, and besides, there’s no reason for Curry to be jealous of Durant being this team’s leading scorer. Curry already has won back-to-back Kia MVPs. He’ll get his money this summer. And if anything, Durant is getting him more open looks than ever.

3:13 Play The addition of Kevin Durant has allowed Stephen Curry to thrive in the 2017 playoffs.

Likewise, Durant hasn’t placed himself above his new teammates in terms of ego or status, although with regard to the latter, he’s perhaps the biggest nightmare for the Cavaliers in this series. His size makes for a tough matchup, and his efficiency for a high-volume shooter is off the charts (he's shooting 55.6 percent overall and 41.7 percent on 3-pointers in the playoffs).

Durant’s understated defense is a bonus in the system carved out by assistant coach Ron Adams. Durant had a career high in blocks this season and can guard multiple positions, too.

“I wanted to fit in, most of all, by being the best player I could be, every single day,” he said. “That was my concern, to be the player that my teammates thought I could be, and most of all, to have fun doing it. I enjoy this culture, this atmosphere, everything we have here. It’s special.”

The Warriors are 27-1 since March 14 and only three of their 12 playoff games have been within five points with five minutes left. In short, they’re crushing it. But of course, this all turns to vapor -- like a 3-1 lead in The Finals -- if Durant and the Warriors aren’t popping bottles in a few weeks.

3:33 Play Relive some of Kevin Durant's best blocks from the 2016-17 season.

Because isn’t this why he came here, and put up with all the crap?

He came to win his first title and remove the memory of his only professional failure: Coming up short to LeBron in ’12.

“He just wanted that ring,” recalled Wanda Durant. “And after he lost it, he just figured he had to dig deep, work hard and do whatever he had to do to get back there. He’ll do whatever he’s needed. We assumed they would get there again but it didn’t happen.”