Gone Fishin' in the 2017 NBA Playoffs

Another NBA season is nearly over.

As the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers ready for The 2017 NBA Finals, there are 14 other teams who saw their championship hopes end prematurely in the 2017 playoffs. And, as has been the case for many years running now, the "Inside the NBA" team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith sent the teams that lost each playoff round on a postseason "fishing" trip.

Without further ado, here's our look back at every "Gone Fishin' " trip of the 2017 playoffs ...

Conference finals

2:04 Play The San Antonio Spurs are off to the docks after a West finals series loss.

3:10 Play The Boston Celtics are done for the playoffs after losing in the East finals.

Conference semifinals

1:53 Play The Utah Jazz are sent fishin' after a loss in the West semifinals.

3:11 Play A loss in the West semifinals ended the Rockets' and Wizards' seasons.

First round

2:48 Play Billy Crystal joins the set as the Grizzlies are sent fishin' for the summer.

2:20 Play After falling in the first round of the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are sent fishin'.

4:10 Play The season ends in the first round of the playoffs for the Bulls, Clippers and Hawks.

1:33 Play The Portland Trail Blazers are sent home for the summer after losing to the Warriors.

1:46 Play The Milwaukee Bucks get on the boat after their first-round series loss.