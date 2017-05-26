2017 NBA Playoffs
Gone Fishin' in the 2017 NBA Playoffs

Take a look back at every team's sent on its offseason trip by the Inside the NBA crew

NBA.com Staff

May 26, 2017 12:51 PM ET

Another NBA season is nearly over.

As the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers ready for The 2017 NBA Finals, there are 14 other teams who saw their championship hopes end prematurely in the 2017 playoffs. And, as has been the case for many years running now, the "Inside the NBA" team of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith sent the teams that lost each playoff round on a postseason "fishing" trip.

Without further ado, here's our look back at every "Gone Fishin' " trip of the 2017 playoffs ...

Conference finals

2:04
The San Antonio Spurs are off to the docks after a West finals series loss.

 

3:10
The Boston Celtics are done for the playoffs after losing in the East finals.

Conference semifinals

1:53
The Utah Jazz are sent fishin' after a loss in the West semifinals.

 

3:11
A loss in the West semifinals ended the Rockets' and Wizards' seasons.

First round

2:48
Billy Crystal joins the set as the Grizzlies are sent fishin' for the summer.
2:20
After falling in the first round of the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are sent fishin'.
4:10
The season ends in the first round of the playoffs for the Bulls, Clippers and Hawks.

 

1:33
The Portland Trail Blazers are sent home for the summer after losing to the Warriors.
1:46
The Milwaukee Bucks get on the boat after their first-round series loss.
5:23
The Indiana Pacers' playoff run came to an end in the first round.

 

