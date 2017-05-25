Nicki Minaj to perform at NBA Awards

Turner and the NBA today announced that global superstar Nicki Minaj will perform during the first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, airing Monday, June 26, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The inaugural event, held at Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City, will be the NBA’s official annual award show to honor all of the league’s top performers on one night for the first time.

The 2017 NBA Awards on TNT will be hosted by Drake including integrations with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, along with the league’s biggest stars and celebrity presenters.

NBA Awards presented during the show will include Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year. Six new awards, voted on by fans across NBA.com, Twitter, Facebook & Instagram, will also be presented. Click here for a full list of the awards.

The NBA Awards on TNT, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.