NBA announces early entry candidates withdraw for 2017 NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- Seventy-three players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2017 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 12, 2017, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The following 73 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2017 NBA Draft:

Player | School | Height | Status



Shaqquan Aaron | USC | 6-7 | Soph.

Jaylen Adams | St. Bonaventure | 6-2 | Jr.

Deng Adel | Louisville | 6-7 | Soph.

Joshaun Agosto | LIU | 5-11 | Fr.

Bashir Ahmed | St. John’s | 6-7 | Jr.

Rawle Alkins | Arizona | 6-5 | Fr.

Mark Alstork | Wright State | 6-5 | Jr.

Jaylen Barford | Arkansas | 6-3 | Jr.

Trae Bell-Haynes | Vermont | 6-2 | Jr.

Joel Berry II | North Carolina | 6-0 | Jr.

Trevon Bluiett | Xavier | 6-6 | Jr.

Bennie Boatwright | USC | 6-10 | Soph.

Jacobi Boykins | Louisiana Tech | 6-6 | Jr.

Rodney Bullock | Providence | 6-8 | Jr.

Jevon Carter | West Virginia | 6-2 | Jr.

Joseph Chartouny | Fordham | 6-3 | Soph.

Donte’ Clark | Massachusetts | 6-4 | Jr.

Chris Clemons | Campbell | 5-9 | Soph.

David Collette | Utah | 6-10 | Jr.

Angel Delgado | Seton Hall | 6-10 | Jr.

Hamidou Diallo | Kentucky | 6-6 | Fr.

Vince Edwards | Purdue | 6-8 | Jr.

John Egbunu | Florida | 6-11 | Jr.

Jon Elmore | Marshall | 6-3 | Jr.

Obi Enechionyia | Temple | 6-10 | Jr.

Drew Eubanks | Oregon State | 6-10 | Soph.

Tacko Fall | Central Florida | 7-6 | Soph.

Brandon Goodwin | FGCU | 6-2 | Jr.

Donte Grantham | Clemson | 6-8 | Jr.

Isaac Haas | Purdue | 7-2 | Jr.

Aaron Holiday | UCLA | 6-1 | Soph.

Chandler Hutchison | Boise State | 6-7 | Jr.

Justin Jackson | Maryland | 6-7 | Fr.

Alize Johnson | Missouri State | 6-9 | Jr.

B.J. Johnson | La Salle | 6-7 | Jr.

Robert Johnson | Indiana | 6-3 | Jr.

Andrew Jones | Texas | 6-4 | Fr.

Kerem Kanter | Green Bay | 6-10 | Jr.

Braxton Key | Alabama | 6-8 | Fr.

George King | Colorado | 6-6 | Jr.

William Lee | UAB | 6-9 | Jr.

Zach Lofton | Texas Southern | 6-3 | Jr.

Daryl Macon | Arkansas | 6-3 | Jr.

Marin Maric | Northern Illinois | 6-11 | Jr.

Yante Maten | Georgia | 6-8 | Jr.

Markis McDuffie | Wichita State | 6-8 | Soph.

MiKyle McIntosh | Illinois State | 6-7 | Jr.

Matthew Morgan | Cornell | 6-3 | Soph.

Shaquille Morris | Wichita State | 6-8 | Jr.

Svi Mykhailiuk | Kansas | 6-8 | Jr.

Divine Myles | Stetson | 5-11 | Jr.

Derick Newton | Stetson | 6-6 | Soph.

Randy Onwuasor | Southern Utah | 6-3 | Jr.

Theo Pinson | North Carolina | 6-6 | Jr.

Martavius Robinson | Lewis & Clark CC (Illinois) | 6-10 | Soph.

Corey Sanders | Rutgers | 6-2 | Soph.

Victor Sanders | Idaho | 6-5 | Jr.

Jaaron Simmons | Ohio | 6-1 | Jr.

Fred Sims Jr. | Chicago State | 6-4 | Soph.

Zach Smith | Texas Tech | 6-8 | Jr.

Kamau Stokes | Kansas State | 6-0 | Soph.

James Thompson IV | Eastern Michigan | 6-10 | Soph.

Stephen Thompson Jr. | Oregon State | 6-4 | Soph.

Moritz Wagner | Michigan | 6-11 | Soph.

Tevonn Walker | Valparaiso | 6-2 | Jr.

Thomas Welsh | UCLA | 7-0 | Jr.

Thomas Wilder | Western Michigan | 6-3 | Jr.

Cecil Williams | Central Michigan | 6-6 | Jr.

Johnathan Williams | Gonzaga | 6-9 | Jr.

Kam Williams | Ohio State | 6-2 | Jr.

Christian Wilson | Texas-San Antonio | 6-2 | Jr.

Omer Yurtseven | North Carolina State | 7-0 | Fr.