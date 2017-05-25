Danny Ainge: Lonzo Ball 'politely said no' to pre-Draft workout

Lonzo Ball has informed the Boston Celtics – who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft – he will not work out for the team, Celtics GM Danny Ainge said Thursday on a Boston radio show.

The UCLA guard with the front-and-center father, LaVar Ball, is considered to be one of the top prospects in this year’s talent pool. Given his Southern California roots and the speculation already rampant that the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 might seek Ball’’s services, this could be a little leverage exerted by the Balls in the hope of making that happen.

According to Danny Ainge on our show this morning, Lonzo Ball informed the Celtics that he will not be working out for them. #Celtics — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) May 25, 2017

CSN Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely echoed that news:

.@Celtics Danny Ainge said Lonzo Ball has informed the Celtics that he will not work out for them prior to the #NBA draft. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) May 25, 2017

As well, ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg has more from Ainge's interview that details exactly what Ball said to him: