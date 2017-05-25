On the Clock: Q & A with NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe

The number of Draft candidates who used the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee broke triple digits this year for the first time, a sign of how prominent the program has become combined with the impact of a change by the NCAA that allows prospects to wait until 10 days after the Chicago combine before deciding whether to return to school.

The UAC has become such a layer to the Draft behind the scenes that the numbers have gone from 50 players requesting feedback from front offices in 2007 to an average of 82 per year and all the way to 107 in 2017. The names have included everyone from lottery picks to relative unknowns turning pro even after being told they probably would not be selected.

“The ultimate goal is to get the best information to the players,” said Kiki Vandeweghe, who oversees the program as the NBA executive vice president of basketball operations. “As you know, we just modified with the NCAA, and I have to compliment the NCAA on this, the date that (players) can go back to school, so they can now participate in the combine. This is part of a process.”

Vandeweghe has seen the Draft from every angle, as a player (the No. 11 pick in 1980), a general manager making the selections (the Nuggets in the early 2000s) and, now, as a league executive.

NBA.com: Lets start with the basics. When and why did the NBA form an advisory board?

Kiki Vandeweghe: It’s been in existence for about 20 years, since 1997. It was really at the NCAA’s request. They wanted to provide early-entry candidates with a range of where they may go and if they may get Drafted. That was really the genesis of this undergraduate advisory board.

NBA.com: How many people are on the board?

KV: We have the majority of the teams represented. It will vary year to year, but the majority of teams. Basically, the head basketball person from each team.

NBA.com: Take me through the process. Player A says, “I would like to get some feedback from the NBA on my hopes for the Draft.” He sends a letter? He makes a phone call? How does it begin?

KV: A phone call. It really begins with a consensus among the committee on where these players may go. They provide ranges of where they may go. “You’re going to be in the high-lottery,” “top 10,” “first round,” “late first round,” “undrafted” – there’s a number of ranges for a player. Once we get that consensus, players will call in or their college coach can call in and say, “Hey, where do you think the player may go?” We’ll give him the range. You’re aware of the change of rule where the players can go through the combine and then make a decision 10 days after the combine ends. They have a certain time period they can go visit teams, expand their knowledge. Really, all this is done to help players make a better decision. Should they go back to school? Are they ready to turn pro? Really get the decision directly from us and we get it directly from the people who are going to Draft the players. So we think it’s a pretty good pipeline.

NBA.com: So you will have a consensus in mind for every player? You don’t wait for them to reach out first and ask for that consensus? Because I can’t imagine every player asks you.

KV: We’ll have a pretty good idea on almost all the players that are in the Draft. As you’re well aware, all these players get scouted. When you’re with a team in a Draft room, you have an idea of basically where everybody’s going to go. You have a good idea from most of the teams.

NBA.com: When do you get this feedback from the teams? When do you have your consensus set?

KV: It’s fairly early in the process. Generally kids will declare and it will be within -- I don’t know the exact time -- a couple weeks of that.

NBA.com: How often do you think a team is lying to you to not tip their hand on whether they like a player a lot more than they’re letting on? That they’re going to declare somebody an early-second-round pick and actually be looking him at the end of the lottery?

KV: These things are surprisingly consistent, so I would say not very often, if that really happens at all. I think everyone understands it’s a consensus and everyone’s trying to, basically, just help these players make a better decision at the end of the day. I think the gamesmanship is saved for talking right before the Draft where you may Draft somebody.

NBA.com: Which is a polite way of saying “lying.”

KV: Obviously teams don’t want to tip their hand on where they’re actually going to Draft somebody. But as far as this process goes, I think that the teams are very straightforward. We obviously appreciate their input. It’s pretty consistent over the course of years.

NBA.com: Are you the one who collects the information and then the player or college coach gets in touch with you, then you say, “Here’s what we know”?

KV: Right. We’ll send out (a list of) a group of players, they’ll (teams) send in their ranges. I’m the point person. If not me, then Shareef Abdur-Rahim (the associate vice president of basketball operations) or another senior member of our staff.

NBA.com: Is it always one person per team? Or are there situations where a former executive or a former scout, maybe someone you have a relationship with? Do they ever get any input? Or lets use you as an example. You did talent evaluation for many years as a former general manager. Shareef has been in a front office and also had a long-playing career. Do you get other input or is it strictly from people currently employed by teams?

KV: It’s strictly by the teams. We rely on them. Almost all the teams participate just about every year. Just so you know, it’s a team’s choice whether they want to participate or not. Just about all of them do. But we rely on them to give us this information because they’re the people who are going to actually Draft the players.

NBA.com: Is there any team that has consistently said, “No thank you”?

KV: Not really. And that wouldn’t be fair for me to reveal anyway. Teams for the most part participate in this process because I think at the end of the day when we went through letting players go back to college after going through the combine and getting workouts and things like that, that’s not always totally positive for college coaches. They don’t know who they may recruit or who put their name into the Draft, so it’s well into recruiting season. That’s not always in their best interest to do it, but they did it because they think that this help their player make a better, more-informed decision. That’s really where the teams come in. We’ve spent time talking about it. I think they really do want the player to make a good decision.

NBA.com: Does the advice come strictly with a bottom-line recommendation of “You’re going to go in the lottery,” “You’re going to go in the second round,” whatever the decision may be? Or is there sometimes more to it, that you will give actual feedback on the player’s game? What they need to work on, their strengths, their weaknesses.

De'Aaron Fox is projected to be selected early in the first round after spending one year at Kentucky.

KV: We tend to stay away from that. We try to give them just an informed decision on where the committee thinks that they may go. It’s part of a system. Inviting them to the Draft combine, again decided by the teams who they want to see. That’s another filter that tells players, “If you’re invited you may have a decent chance of getting Drafted, if you’re not invited, we invite 70-plus players so that should give you an idea as well.” We try to really give them a good idea where, by consensus, we think they may go.

NBA.com: Have you ever gotten any harsh reactions? Maybe you told a player it sounded like he was the end of the second round and he just refused to believe it. He either wanted to argue it or he got upset.

KV: Not really. Sometimes you’ll tell a player or a coach that, “Hey, look, it’s probably the second round” and a player will stay in the Draft." Or, “We don’t know if you’ll get Drafted.”

NBA.com: But nobody’s wanted to argue the point.

KV: Nobody’s really argued the point. This is just adding up the answers from the people who are going to do the Draft. It’s a case-by-case basis, as you’re well aware, and this is a big decision for these young kids. I don’t want to go into too many specifics on that in particular.

NBA.com: How about the other way? How often have you given somebody much better news than maybe they expected and you sort of sense that they were like, “Really? That high?”