Golden State Warriors taking no prisoners in unbeaten playoff run

None of the three had a chance to even dream the impossible, as the Celtics can after their Game 3 comeback over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Three times Golden State led 3-0, and three times Golden State played Game 4 with the urgency of the desperate team.

That -- not Stephen Curry at 31.5 points and 46.7 percent behind the arc, not the 28 points per game of Kevin Durant, not Klay Thompson’s defense as he struggled with his shot -- has become the symbol of these playoff Warriors. There haven’t been anything close to the mental lapses of the two previous charges into June, one, in 2015, that resulted in a championship and another in a historic Finals collapse against Cleveland. Monday night inside an AT&T Center filled with fans who tried to scream their team to the impossible, when coming back from 0-3 would have required beating history, the opponent and medical science, was the latest proof.

“Experience helps for sure,” Curry said. “Obviously this is a new bunch. But everybody’s had playoff experience before and understands what it takes to win, how each possession is important. It wasn’t a perfect game tonight by any stretch of the imagination. But the way that we started, like you said, was important, especially defensively just to set the tone.

"If you allow them to have life and build momentum, you make it a lot more difficult on yourself to close it out. No matter what the series is, the team playing at home in front of their home crowd, they’re going to play with a different type of energy. We understood that and put our foot on the gas pedal from the opening tip, and that was that.”

Not just on the gas pedal. The Warriors put their foot on the Spurs’ throat.

“It’s the second time, I think, we’ve been gotten swept in (my career) and those have been the easiest to digest because you’ve been outplayed,” San Antonio’s Manu Ginobili said after what may have been his last game before retirement. “The opponent was better than us and in this case way better than us.

"The games that are decided in the last second just because of mistakes, a lucky bounce, a bad call, or you dribbled the ball on your foot, those are the ones that you play over and over and over again. When you lose by an average of 20 points a game in the last three games, you look at them in the eyes and say, ‘Congratulations, man, you beat us fair and square. You were better than us.’ The easiest thing to do.

“Of course we had a tough break when you lose your point-guard leader (Tony Parker) and your main scorer and player (Kawhi Leonard). It’s hard to go because it feels unfair. I said in Spanish (in response to a previous question), ‘You to go war with a bat. You can swing, sing, swing. Maybe you’ll hit somebody, but it isn’t fair.’ They were so much better than us, so much stronger. We did our best. We shook their hands, wished them luck and go back home to our families.”

The Warriors go back home to prepare for Game 1 of the championship series in Oakland on June 1, likely against the Cavaliers, up 3-1 on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Naturally. Of course it would have to be Cleveland as the probable ultimate test of Golden State and its new playoff focus, one year after the greatest collapse in Finals history as the Warriors became the first team to ever waste a 3-1 lead.

A lot has changed since, of course, from the addition of Durant to no longer emphasizing records to, most notably at the moment, the starts to Game 4s: a 14-0 break from the gate in Portland that became a 28-point head start in the opening quarter while shooting 62.5 percent; a 24-point cushion in the first period in Salt Lake City after needing all of five minutes to build a double-digit advantage; and going up 12 points Monday in San Antonio with the defense that helped limit the Spurs to 29 percent from the field the first 12 minutes. The leads after those first quarters were 45-22, 39-17 and 31-19, respectively.

“I feel like we could definitely be better,” Durant said. “Like tonight, we had them on the ropes and they just kept clawing and fighting. So you’ve got to give them credit for that. But for the most part, we haven’t been satisfied when we go up 3-0. We wanted to come out and close it out on the road. Guys have been just focused and energized from the beginning. We’re going to need that from the very start next series, so definitely looking forward to it. In this league, this stuff is hard to come by, so we definitely want to enjoy it. We’ve got two days off, which is also good as well. But we’ve got to lock back in and get ready for the next series.”

Get ready, yes. Lock in, no. The Warriors already are.

