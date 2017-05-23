Orlando Magic hire John Hammond for GM position

NBA.com staff reports

May 23, 2017 3:16 PM ET

Orlando's front office restructuring is nearing completion as the Magic have officially hired Milwaukee Bucks' general manager John Hammond for the same position. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical was first to report the move.

Hammond will work under his former protege Jeff Weltman, who was officially hired as the Magic's team president on Tuesday. 

Hammond moves into the position that opened up after the Magic fired Rob Hennigan at the end of the regular season. Hammond has been the general manager in Milwaukee since 2008, winning NBA Executive of the Year for the 2009-10 season.

Milwaukee will reportedly turn to current assistant GM Justin Zanik to replace Hammond. 

