Orlando Magic hire John Hammond for GM position

Orlando's front office restructuring is nearing completion as the Magic have officially hired Milwaukee Bucks' general manager John Hammond for the same position. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical was first to report the move.

Hammond will work under his former protege Jeff Weltman, who was officially hired as the Magic's team president on Tuesday.

Sources: Milwaukee GM John Hammond has agreed to a five-year deal to become Orlando's GM. Hammond will work under president Jeff Weltman. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 23, 2017

Milwaukee's ownership agreed to let Hammond make the move, which should clear the way for GM-in-waiting Justin Zanik to be promoted to GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) May 23, 2017

Hammond moves into the position that opened up after the Magic fired Rob Hennigan at the end of the regular season. Hammond has been the general manager in Milwaukee since 2008, winning NBA Executive of the Year for the 2009-10 season.

Milwaukee will reportedly turn to current assistant GM Justin Zanik to replace Hammond.