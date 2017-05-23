Stephen Curry, producer Boi-1da, TNT's Lewis Johnson & more

On this week's episode of NBA Soundsystem with hosts Brent Barry and Laurence Scott:

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament In this sneak peek of a wide-ranging interview, legendary bassist Jeff Ament talks with Brent Barry about Pearl Jam's recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kick'N It Chris "COSeezy" Strachan talks with Warriors' star Stephen Curry about writing inspirational messages on his sneakers Plus, music producer Boi-1da joins to give us his top songs of the NBA Playoffs

NBA Next NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper recaps all the action from the 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

Voices of the Game TNT's Lewis Johnson tells the story of how his career transitioned from track athlete to NBA reporter

Flash Break NBAE photographer Andrew D. Bernstein looks back at some his best photographs at the Cavaliers's arenas over the years (see below)



Michael Jordan moves the ball against Ron Harper during a game in 1988 at the Richfield Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio.

Ron Harper dunks against the Knicks during a 1989 game at the Richfield Coliseum in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James takes it to the rim against Golden State during Game Three of the 2016 NBA Finals at The Quicken Loans Arena.

