Kelly Olynyk will start in place of injured Amir Johnson in Game 4 for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will start forward Kelly Olynyk in Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Olynyk, the hero of Game 7 in the Celtics' second round win over the Washington Wizards, will start in place of Amir Johnson, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in Game 3 on Sunday,

The Celtics are not sure of Johnson's availability for Tuesday night's game. Johnson has averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game in 13 playoff appearances.

This will be Olynyk's first playoff start of his career.