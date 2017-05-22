Driven player-turned-executive Brandon Williams awaits his NBA GM opportunity

While everyone else gets set for the Draft or The Finals, the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic continue their pursuits of a general manager. Orlando seems content waiting until the Cleveland Cavaliers’ GM, David Griffin, is available to talk after the playoffs. Atlanta, however, has moved full-speed ahead through a search firm handling the process along with the team’s ownership group.

The Hawks’ job has been linked to any number of candidates, from familiar former NBA GMs (like Joe Dumars), to team executives who’ve interviewed for other GM jobs in the past few years (like the Washington Wizards’ Tommy Sheppard, the Golden State Warriors’ Travis Schlenk and the Houston Rockets’ Gersson Rosas), to ex-players looking to move into management roles (like Chauncey Billups and our Turner Sports colleague, Brent Barry).

The Hawks haven’t indicated anything concerning when they’d like to make a hire. Principal owner Tony Ressler said on a conference call earlier this month that while the team would like to have someone in place before the June 22 NBA Draft, it’s prepared to use its current front office personnel -- sans ex-GM Wes Wilcox, who was reassigned within the organization -- to handle things.

But Atlanta, according to sources, also has interviewed someone whose name that may not be as familiar as some of the others, though it may be soon -- 76ers Vice President of Basketball Administration and Delaware 87ers General Manager Brandon Williams. The 42-year-old Williams has taken a long, steady approach to making himself ready to run an NBA team, with a wealth of experiences that check just about every management box imaginable since he stopped playing professionally in 2005. (Williams played 18 games in the NBA over three seasons.)

If the Hawks don’t hire him to run their team, someone else should -- soon -- and likely will.

Brandon Williams has served as GM of the Delaware 87ers since their inception.

“I was told, by a couple of OG general managers when I first started in the league, that there were three main types” of executives, Williams said over the weekend. “There was the cap type, the personnel type and there was operations rule guy. If you found a good general manager, he could master one of those things. If you found a great general manager, he could master two, and nobody could manage all three. And so I kind of made it my mission to master three. That’s what my process has been about.”

Williams has spent the last four years in Philadelphia, working both for the analytically dynamic former GM of the 76ers, Sam Hinkie, whose “Process” will be adjudicated until the end of time, and for the more traditional front office structure ushered in last year by the team’s special advisor, longtime NBA owner, executive and USA Basketball chair Jerry Colangelo, and current President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. Under Hinkie, Williams ran the 76ers’ NBA D-League team, but also handled a lot of the trade calls, massaging of agents, dealing with player needs and wants and other duties that a GM has to do. And it was telling that after Hinkie resigned last year amid ownership dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the team’s rebuilding, the Colangelos kept Williams.

“I have gotten to know him over these last 18 months,” Jerry Colangelo said via text Sunday. “Solid basketball background -- player, time in NBA offices, GM of NBA development team and player personnel. He’s bright, articulate and presents himself well.”

Williams played collegiately at Davidson, where he is still the school’s 14th all-time leading scorer, in the pre-Stephen Curry days, before going undrafted in 1996. That began almost a decade bouncing around the world playing ball -- cups of NBA coffee with the Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Hawks, as well as LaCrosse, Huntsville, Sioux Falls and Rockford in the CBA and he also played for teams in Greece, France, Germany and Israel. But it helped form his scouting eye.

“I was not a star in this league,” Williams says. “I had to fight and work and scratch and claw. And it got me what I got. I overachieved. I was never supposed to be in an NBA uniform. To do it here, in the minors, overseas, it’s like, guys, this is an awesome way, but a very difficult way, to make a living. You’ve got to be able to show up and perform your greatest hits every night. If your voice is hoarse every third night, you’ve got no shot.”