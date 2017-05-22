2017 NBA Finals Schedule

(1) Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics/OR/Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 – Thu. June 1: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 2 – Sun. June 4: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 8:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 3 – Wed. June 7: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 4 – Fri. June 9: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 5 * Mon. June 12: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 6 * Thu. June 15: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

Game 7 * Sun. June 18: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m., ABC/R

*If necessary

R - ESPN Radio