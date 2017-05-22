2017 NBA Playoffs
2017 NBA Playoffs

2017 NBA Finals Schedule

May 22, 2017 11:39 PM ET

(1) Golden State Warriors  vs. Boston Celtics/OR/Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 – Thu. June  1: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R
Game 2 – Sun. June  4: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 8:00 p.m., ABC/R
Game 3 – Wed. June 7: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R
Game 4 – Fri. June  9: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R
Game 5 * Mon. June 12: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R
Game 6 * Thu. June 15: Golden State at Boston/Cleveland, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R
Game 7 * Sun. June 18: Boston/Cleveland at Golden State, 9:00 p.m.,  ABC/R

*If necessary

R - ESPN Radio

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.