Reality bites: Golden State Warriors' depth, talent too much for injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- It's fun to believe.

But reality bites.

Eventually everybody tiptoes down the stairs one Christmas morning with the knowledge that the fat man in the red suit is part of a myth.

The Spurs officially had the white beard pulled off their fantasy in the third quarter Kevin Durant decided the game belonged to him.

However, it was over the moment that coach Gregg Popovich stepped forward at the morning shootaround and announced that Kawhi Leonard would not play in Game 3.

Or when Tony Parker crumbled to the floor with a torn left quadriceps tendon in Game 2 of the previous series against Houston. Or finally and indisputably, when David Lee had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair when he hit the deck before the end of the first quarter on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

At the rate things are going, the star-crossed Spurs could run out of players before they run out of games, which likely will be on Monday night when the Warriors complete their sweep of the Western Conference finals.

"The fact is that it's just too tough," said the venerable Manu Ginobili.

Tough under any circumstances when you're facing a Golden State team with four All-Stars and more weapons than an armory that has lost only one game in just over two months.

Virtually impossible when you have nothing with which to hit back.

Popovich had said all he wanted to see was some competitive belief from his Spurs after they sleepwalked through a 136-100 drumming in Game 2. So they fought and they scrapped and they battled in Game 3 and got a 120-108 sock in the eye for their effort.

"Couldn't have asked any more from them competitiveness-wise," Popovich said.