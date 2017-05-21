At 21-0, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers remain on historic collision course

SAN ANTONIO — He sat behind the Spurs bench Saturday wearing a sharp suit and a frown, a clashing of styles and moods. Kawhi Leonard is watching these conference finals like plenty of other spectators, feeling deflated over what could’ve been.

Same can be said about Isaiah Thomas, who earlier in the day was declared done for the playoffs by the Celtics, now heavy favorites to falter in Cleveland on Sunday and join the Spurs in an 3-0 series hole.

Maybe it’s not a coincidence that the two unbeaten teams in the playoffs are also the two healthiest. The Warriors and Cavs have managed to dodge any and all serious injuries over the last seven weeks and that’s suddenly the best news for an NBA postseason that’s lacking in suspense and drama.

Really, now: How annoying would it be if, on their way to clinching the conference crown, one or more of the stars on either the Cavs or Warriors comes up lame and deprives the league of a championship series that many have waited seven months to see?

Twenty-four hours after the Cavs wiped out the Celtics by 44, the Warriors followed up with a decisive win by a dozen points over the more stubborn yet weakened Spurs. Golden State then became the third team in NBA history to start the playoffs 11-0.

Leonard didn’t play and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Spurs coach Gregg Popovich held Leonard out Monday as well. Pop is more interested in the long-term health of his stars, and therefore, why risk re-injury in a series that smells done?

His team was plucky in Game 3 without Leonard anyway, which is no surprise, until Kevin Durant (33 points, 10 rebounds) took control in the middle quarters and that was that. Even worse for the Spurs, reserve forward David Lee landed funny and limped off the floor, never to return, his status for the remainder of the series now questionable as well.

And so the inevitable Finals collision course, fueled by excellence and aided by misfortune remains in effect. The Cavs and Warriors are leaving no doubt in their respective conferences and making no apologies for it.

“So you’re saying it’s not been fun watching as a fan?” said Durant.

When two teams are a combined 21-0 and have never been pushed heavily and currently competing against opponents who are shortchanged by injuries to their best players, then yes, perhaps fun is in short supply.

“If I was on a team that’s up 40 points, you’ve got to give them credit for being up 40 points,” Durant said about the Cavs’ win Friday in Boston. “They went out there and dominated. So that’s what you want to do every time you step on the court. So there are years you have great playoff series, four or five Game 7s, then you have years where you see these playoffs. As players, you want to go out there and win as much as possible and play as great as you can. Whatever happens with the score happens. So we leave that to the fans who are upset.”

He then added some advice that won’t go over well at Sunday brunch with the networks and the league office:

“If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”