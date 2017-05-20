San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard to miss Game 3 with ankle injury

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Spurs MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals tonight. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement at the team's shootaround practice this morning that Leonard's left ankle he twisted twice in the Spurs' Game 2 loss is not healed enough to allow him to play.

Leonard did not speak to the assembled media Saturday morning, a day after he said he would see how he felt before the game and then make a decision.

Popovich refused to say if Leonard would be available for Tuesday's Game 4. "I'm only worried about one game" he said.

The Spurs lost by 36 points without Leonard in Game 2 and have been outscored by 61 points since Leonard went down with 7:53 to play in the third quarter of Game 1.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0.