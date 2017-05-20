San Antonio Spurs lose forward David Lee to knee injury

SAN ANTONIO -- Add David Lee to the list of players unavailable for the San Antonio Spurs. The reserve forward injured his left knee on a drive to the basket in the first quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Lee was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury, joining MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard (ankle), who missed his second straight game in the series, and veteran point guard Tony Parker, who was injured in the conference semifinals and unavailable for the remainder of the postseason after surgery to a torn quad.