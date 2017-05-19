Cleveland Cavaliers get jump on new partnership with Goodyear

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers partnership with Goodyear won’t show up on jerseys until next season, but that didn’t stop LeBron James from showing a sneak peak at Cavaliers’ practice.

Next season, NBA teams will begin wearing advertising patches on their jerseys, and it was recently announced that the Cavs would partner with Goodyear, an Akron-based company.

And while the jersey patches won’t show up until next year, LeBron James showed up to Cavaliers practice yesterday at the TD Garden wearing a Kyrie Irving retro Goodyear Wingfoots jersey.

5:52 Play LeBron James sported a Goodyear practice jersey yesterday.

As Joe Vardon writes for Cleveland.com: