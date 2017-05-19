Cleveland Cavaliers get jump on new partnership with Goodyear

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers partnership with Goodyear won’t show up on jerseys until next season, but that didn’t stop LeBron James from showing a sneak peak at Cavaliers’ practice.
Next season, NBA teams will begin wearing advertising patches on their jerseys, and it was recently announced that the Cavs would partner with Goodyear, an Akron-based company.
And while the jersey patches won’t show up until next year, LeBron James showed up to Cavaliers practice yesterday at the TD Garden wearing a Kyrie Irving retro Goodyear Wingfoots jersey.
As Joe Vardon writes for Cleveland.com:
James told cleveland.com he just received the jersey this week as part of the Cavs' new partnership with Goodyear and Turner Sports, in which the Goodyear wingfoot logo will appear on the team's jersey for three seasons in an arrangement that will make the basketball organization $10 million annually.
A Goodyear spokeswoman said each Cavs player was given a jersey with his own name and number as a gift commemorating the new partnership. "The hope is always get exposure like this, but we had no idea he would be wearing it in post practice interviews," the spokeswoman said.
The Goodyear Wingfoots were a professional basketball team and winners of the first championship in the National Basketball League in 1938. The jersey on James' back was from the 1964 AAU championship Wingfoots team.
When the Cavs-Goodyear partnership was announced Monday, tire company president Richard Kramer said the was attractive because "outside of the opportunity to be a partner with a world-class organization like the Cleveland Cavaliers, in one word the answer to the question is 'connection.'
"Connection between Goodyear and basketball, the connection between Goodyear and the Cavs, and the connection between Goodyear and our community here in northeast Ohio," Kramer said.