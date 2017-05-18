Postseason perfect Cleveland Cavaliers firing on all cylinders while hardly being tested

BOSTON -- One foot is on the gas pedal, the other foot is on the other team’s throat. You could say the Cavaliers are standing pretty right now.

There are no signs of let-up in their stride, which they’ve hit since the playoffs began. These are not the Cavaliers who ended the season on a bumpy ride. These are the Cavs who, as many suspected, are light years ahead of anyone else in the Eastern Conference, based on an undefeated romp since the first round.

They’ll try to make it 10 straight wins Friday (8:30 ET, TNT) after they ambushed the Celtics in Game 1. The bad news is the Cavaliers are indirectly encouraging basketball fans to go run errands until it’s time for the NBA Finals to begin. The good news is LeBron James is putting on a show and keeping his teammates laser focused on the task at hand. This smells like another series sweep, or at worst a very quick one, and LeBron says there will be time to relax once it’s over.

“Our mindset is to treat every game the same, to come prepared to play and do our best,” he said. “To win.”

Well rested and hardly lacking in motivation, the Cavs are moving right along. They were in danger of losing only the playoff opener to Indiana when CJ Miles missed a game-winner at the buzzer for the Pacers. Otherwise, only a handful went down to the final few minutes. All of the vital signs are vibrant: Good health, no heavy legs, considerable help for LeBron, and of course LeBron demolishing virtually every defender in his path.