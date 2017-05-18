Conference finals, Lakers' offseason plans, + more with Kevin Ding

Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding joins Lang Whitaker and me to talk about the NBA conference finals, the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason plans, Lonzo Ball's future in the league, LeBron's growing legacy, and much more. Then John Schuhmann stops by with his latest trivia question.

Highlights below:

3:00 minute mark, on LeBron's exceptional postseason run

"He's been stalking Durant and Steph on the other side ever since Durant decided to go to Golden State"

9:30, on Celtics' luck at NBA Draft lottery

"Is it a foregone conclusion what they're going to do with the No. 1 pick?"

19:00, Kevin Ding on Lakers' interest in Lonzo Ball

"The Lakers like him a lot. They love him as a player. But amidst all that, the whole process matters. It's going to be up to Ball to wow them in these workouts."

"If he's not the best player, they're not going to take him."

27:30, on Lakers' potential pursuit of Paul George

"Jerry Buss used to say, it's not just about getting a superstar in L.A. It's about getting a superstar with the right character."

30:00, on early results from Lakers' front-office shakeup

"The spirit of collaboration is very different."

32:30, on Western Conference Finals

"It's so difficult to see a team at full strength, with Kawhi Leonard, beating the Warriors. For a team without Kawhi, it's almost inconceivable."

35:30, John Schuhmann's weekly trivia question

"Who are the four players to be 0-4 against LeBron in the Playoffs?"

* * *

