Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr to travel with team to San Antonio

Coach Steve Kerr, sidelined by illness since the early days of the playoffs, appeared to be moving closer to rejoining the Warriors amid news Wednesday that he will accompany the team to San Antonio for the Western Conference finals that continue Saturday.

Continuing to give Kerr as much time as he needs before deciding he is healthy enough for full-time work again, the Warriors have purposely not put a timeline on a potential return. But he has gone from being away from the team and speaking mostly by phone with interim coach Mike Brown and the staff to progressing to watching Games 1 and 2 against the Spurs from the locker room, along with attending practices, and now being part of the Golden State traveling party.

General manager Bob Myers confirmed Kerr’s travel plans Wednesday in an interview with Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game.

Kerr missed the first half of last season because of complications from back surgery that caused spinal fluid to leak, leading to severe headaches and nausea, among other problems. Assistant coach Luke Walton worked in his place. Kerr gave every indication the problem was becoming a thing of the past, finishing 2016-17 through the Finals and handling every day this season until he began to appear sick early in these playoffs. He then missed shootaround April 22, the day of Game 3 against the Trail Blazers in the first round, and has not coached in a game since.

Kerr’s stance all along has been that he would return when he felt confident he could stay on the sideline, not come back for a game to see how he feels and then possibly miss more time.