Game after game, Golden State Warriors keep on cruising past 2017 playoff foes

And based on the way they’ve played since Leonard went down with 7:53 to play in the third quarter of Game 1 -- they’ve outscored the Spurs by 61 points since then -- Popovich’s crew will be hard pressed to slow down the team that has been the standard bearer in the Western Conference the past three seasons.

The seeds of the Warriors’ current 26-game tear were planted after a three-game skid in March that included a 13-point loss to Eastern Conference finalist Boston on March 8, a one-point loss in Minnesota March 10 and a 22-point loss in San Antonio a day later.

Kevin Durant was still on the mend then, recovering from a knee injury that limited him to just 59 regular season games. Stephen Curry was still in the midst of a spring renaissance that unearthed the vintage Curry who was missing early on during his first regular season playing alongside Durant.

They’re in a rhythm and groove right now that threatens to blow away the wounded Spurs, who lack the firepower to fight superstar fire with superstar fire. The Warriors are still waiting for Klay Thompson to get into a flow offensively and join Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and a motivated supporting cast (the bench produced a season-high 63 points in Game 2).

3:42 Play Can the Spurs get back in the series as Game 3 looms?

Critics will argue that the Warriors have been the “luckiest” team in basketball the past three years, highlighting all of the opposing superstars they’ve avoided, for one reason or another, during their back-to-back runs to The Finals.

But they know better than to get caught up in that type of thinking with a critical Game 3 in San Antonio looming.

“Yeah, I mean, if you guys don't know, Kawhi Leonard is a damn good player. So, you know, you take him away and also Tony Parker's not out there to kind of control the ball, yeah, of course they're going to be a different team,” Durant said. “But we're a pretty good team too. We feel like we like our chances against anybody, no matter what is on the court. That's the confidence we have.

“But we've got to be ready Game 3. We know they're probably going to be full strength in Game 3 and be ready to play us. Their crowd is going to be incredible, like it always is in the playoffs. But yeah, we always get criticism.”

The scrutiny is fine. All championship-caliber teams have to go through a vetting process. For the Warriors, much like their counterparts from Cleveland on the other side of the conference divide, this postseason hasn’t served them well in that regard.

1:47 Play Stephen Curry showed off his full arsenal of skills in a Game 2 romp.

Neither one of them has lost a game yet; the Cavaliers and Boston Celtics play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight in Boston (8:30 ET, TNT). Neither the Cavs nor the Warriors have given us a reason to doubt they're both on a collision course for a third straight Finals matchup.

Acting Warriors coach Mike Brown wants no part of that conversation right now and he understands better than most the challenge ahead this weekend. After spending time earlier in his career as a Popovich assistant, he has experienced and seen first hand what championship DNA in an organization can produce when times are tough.

“We think Game 1 was tough?” he said. “Oh, down in San Antonio it's going to be more than a dogfight. There is no easing into any game down there because they're already a dangerous team, especially being down 0-2 and getting Kawhi back. They know they need to get that one. So Game 3's going to be tough for us.”

Just as tough for the Spurs will be dealing with a Warriors team who are hitting their stride -- and doing so at just the right time.

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.