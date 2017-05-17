Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker has minor procedure on left knee

May 17, 2017 6:53 PM ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has had a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

The Hornets said Wednesday in a release that the typical recovery time for Walker's procedure is approximately six weeks.

The six-year NBA veteran appeared in 79 games for the Hornets last season for the Hornets, averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.

He was named the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his career.
 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.