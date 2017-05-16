Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown endures eventful arrival at Oracle Arena for Game 2

Turns out the Golden State Warriors don't enjoy quite the home-court advantage they thought.

Much to the delight of his former boss, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Warriors counterpart Mike Brown was late to Oracle Arena for tonight's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals due to a misunderstanding with traffic police.

It's a somewhat convoluted story, so we'll let Brown tell it himself through Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater:

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

And now Popovich's reaction, also courtesy of Slater: