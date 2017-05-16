2017 NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown endures eventful arrival at Oracle Arena for Game 2

NBA.com Staff

May 16, 2017 7:55 PM ET

Turns out the Golden State Warriors don't enjoy quite the home-court advantage they thought. 

Much to the delight of his former boss, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Warriors counterpart Mike Brown was late to Oracle Arena for tonight's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals due to a misunderstanding with traffic police. 

It's a somewhat convoluted story, so we'll let Brown tell it himself through Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater:

And now Popovich's reaction, also courtesy of Slater:

 

