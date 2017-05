As expected, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) was officially ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, with Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (sore knee) joining him on the sideline.

Leonard re-injured the ankle sprain he initially suffered against the Rockets in the second round in Sunday's Game 1. The Spurs squandered a 23-point lead after Leonard's departure, losing 113-111.

Iguodala, who had been listed as questionable, played sparingly in that game.