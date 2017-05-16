Kelly Olynyk's long-awaited breakout game sends Boston Celtics to Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON -- His coming-out had been a long time coming and Kelly Olynyk was going to enjoy it. One hug was followed by another and another, and when Olynyk turned the corner toward the locker room with his long wet hair and wispy beard he looked -- just for this moment -- like the young Bill Walton.

Which, of course, made the Washington Wizards physically ill. They had been infuriated throughout this Eastern semifinal by Olynyk, the Boston Celtics' 26-year-old backup center. But they had never imagined their antagonist scoring a career playoff-high 26 points -- 14 in the fourth quarter -- to seize a 115-105 victory Monday in Game 7.

"Kelly was MVP tonight," said All-Star Isaiah Thomas (29 points and 12 assists), whose top-seeded Celtics will now be preparing for the opener of the Eastern Conference finals against defending NBA champion LeBron James and his second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. "He did it all. He made 3-pointers, he took it to the hole, he played really tough and he's a big reason why we won tonight."

1:42 Play Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points off the bench, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

The home team won all 11 games in this emerging yearlong rivalry between Boston and Washington, and yet Game 7 did not go to form. For almost three quarters the Wizards appeared to be establishing a winning formula despite the hoarse-throated intimidations of TD Garden. In the early going they benefited from several bail-out fouls by the Celtics. Overall they would command the boards 43-31 and win the transition game 17-6 -- even as Boston was committing only eight turnovers. John Wall (18 points, 11 assists) was establishing the ruthless attacking pace that enabled Bradley Beal (38 points on 22 shots), Otto Porter Jr. (20 points and 10 rebounds) and Markieff Morris (18 and nine rebounds) to flourish.

The Wizards had carried a two-point lead into the half and were up 76-74 with 2:34 to go in the third quarter when Boston coach Brad Stevens replaced small forward Jae Crowder (14 points) with the 7-foot Olynyk. All of a sudden the Celtics were pursuing an 18-2 run that was launched by a pair of 3-pointers from Thomas and another 3 from Marcus Smart by way of Olynyk.

2:59 Play Celtics center Kelly Olynyk credits the team's camaraderie in their Game 7 win.

"We lost the game because of our defense," said Wizards center Marcin Gortat (11 rebounds), who was unable to hide his frustration at the hands of Olynyk. "Kelly Olynyk came in ... it can't happen. It can't happen. Their bench outplayed us -- outplayed our starters and our second unit. You can't win games if you're going to let them do things like that."

Olynyk, Smart (13 points) and rookie Jaylen Brown (nine) outscored Washington's bench 48-5. "Kelly's been contributing all year," said Brown. "They've been kicking him early in the year, saying this and saying that. Now everybody loves him."

0:30 Play Jaylen Brown sinks a dazzling reverse layup in Game 7.

The Celtics hit their stride in the fourth minute of the final quarter when starting center Al Horford (15 points and five assists) joined with Olynyk, Thomas, Smart and Bradley -- a lineup of five playmakers. Olynyk found Smart for a layup, drilled a mid-range jumper from Thomas, hit a 3-pointer and finished a drive. In so doing he offset a frenzied run by Beal, whose 10 points in a span of 3:31 made no dent in Washington's deficit.

Olynyk had galled the Wizards since the opening quarter of Game 1, when he came off the bench as the unlikely spark to Boston's comeback from an 0-16 deficit. "Who is out there pushing us around? Kelly Olynyk!" a member of their traveling party had been heard to complain the following day. Washington's Kelly Oubre had earned a one-game suspension for plowing into Olynyk after being victimized by a hard Olynyk screen in Game 3. Draymond Green, watching from the far end of the country, declared Olynyk to be a "dirty player." It was all too much ado for a player who was averaging 7.8 points in 18.4 minutes over the first six games of the series.

But then, as noted by Brown, his own fans had also expressed frustrations with Olynyk. Ever since he arrived as the No. 13 pick from Gonzaga in the 2013 Draft, the Celtics' gentle Canadian has teased the skills of a big man capable of all things. Too often, however, those flashes have been interrupted by doldrums of ineffectiveness and indecision. Part of the problem was the inability of the rebuilding Celtics to surround Olynyk with the explosive athleticism that would liberate his skills. Then there was also his failure to assert himself, while too often deferring passively to his teammates. This season, his fourth, he plateaued at 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes -- numbers roughly equivalent to his career averages.

5:08 Play Boston's bench came through time and again in Game 7.

And so the crowd roared with astonished pleasure as Olynyk backed in aggressively for a post-up lay-in, which he followed with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to give his Celtics a 110-100 lead with 3:25 remaining. Thomas was hugging Olynyk at midcourt. "Kel-ly, Kel-ly, Kel-ly," the fans were singing.

"I did hear that," said Olynyk of his serenade, "in between the MVP chants for Isaiah." Sitting beside him at the interview podium, Thomas smiled. Instead of dwelling on his 14 points in the fourth quarter -- as many as he had scored in any of his preceding 20 playoff games -- Olynyk preferred to focus on his All-Star teammate, in the same way as he had passed up so many open shots in earlier years.

"They were putting a lot of attention on him," Olynyk said of the double and triple coverages that Thomas earned in this series. "He was putting us in great spots, and then we are playing 4 on 3. They weren't going let him make plays at the end -- they were going to make other people do it. So someone had to do it."

With thanks to Avery Bradley, who was the breakout scorer in Games 5 and 6, and now also to Olynyk, the Celtics and Thomas have struck up the next phase of their evolving relationship. Instead of waiting for him to pull them along, as he had done so often with his fourth-quarter scoring this season, his teammates are now being elevated by their point guard's playmaking. It couldn't be happening at a better time, with the Cavaliers on their way to town.