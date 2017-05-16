Mock Draft 1.0: Rivals Boston Celtics, L.A. Lakers get top two picks - each expected to go point guard route

The NBA.com first round for the June 22 draft, based on conversations with executives and scouts:

1. Boston Celtics

Markelle Fultz | Washington | PG | 6-4 | 195

Boston has an All-Star at point guard, Isaiah Thomas, but Fultz still fits because he can play off the ball as a tandem with Thomas. Plus, he’s the best talent in the draft. The height at point guard, and 18 years old with the chance to still grow, the ability to create space to get to the rim or pull up from the perimeter, the versatility to play some shooting guard as well – he has been the consensus top pick most of 2016-17. Fultz shot 41.3 percent behind the arc, although also just 64.9 from the line.