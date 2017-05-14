San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard out for the rest of Game 1 with ankle injury

OAKLAND -- Kawhi Leonard helped the San Antonio Spurs to a huge 25-point lead before halftime of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals but was forced to watch the finish from the locker room after injuring his left ankle twice in the third quarter.

That's the same left ankle that kept Leonard out of Game 6 of the conference semifinals against Houston and could be an issue for the remainder of this series.

Leonard left with just under eight minutes to play in Sunday's game and went straight to the locker room after landing awkwardly on the foot of Warriors center Zaza Pachulia after a 3-point shot attempt in front of the San Antonio bench. It was the second time in a matter of minutes that he came down wrong on that ankle.

Leonard exited the court at Oracle Arena with 26 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was unable to provide an update on Leonard's status after the game, a 113-111 victory for the Warriors.

"I haven't talked to anybody (yet)," Popovich said. "I don't know what Kawhil's status is."

Describing the injury as "very painful," Leonard said he isn't sure if he'll be able to play in Tuesday's Game 2 (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

ESPN's Marc Spears reported that Leonard will have an MRI later on Sunday. Colleague Michael Wright later said the MRI will likely take on Monday.

Leonard was observed in the locker room walking without a limp before having his ankle taped.